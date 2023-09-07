Shaquille the star attraction in Sprint Cup

Shaquille is one of a maximum field of 17 runners set to go to post for Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Julie Camacho’s three-year-old has made rapid progress through the ranks this season and victory this weekend would leave little doubt about his champion sprinter status.

He produced a remarkable performance to win the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot under Oisin Murphy after completely missing the start – and repeated the trick in the July Cup at Newmarket in the hands of Rossa Ryan.

This weekend Shaquille will be reunited with James Doyle, who steered him to his first two victories of the season but missed both of his Group One wins due to Godolphin commitments.

As expected Ralph Beckett has not declared Kinross, instead electing to saddle the filly Lezoo, who got back to winning ways in a Listed contest at Newmarket last time out.

Spycatcher has been declared by Karl Burke, however, despite owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing stating earlier in the week they would more than likely rely upon the supplemented George Boughey-trained Believing due to the prevailing quick ground.

Spycatcher still remains a doubtful runner, though, with Highclere’s Harry Herbert explaining he is only there on the off chance the thunder storms which are forecast for Sunday arrive 24 early.

“We’ve declared but just in case the thunder, which at the moment isn’t due until Sunday, somehow hits early,” said Herbert.

“Speaking to Karl he said we’d be kicking ourselves if that happened and we weren’t in it.

“It’s very frustrating because the horse is in fantastic form and we’d love to run him but at this stage it is highly doubtful. We’ll probably have to wait for autumn targets with Ascot on Champions Day high up the list.”

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Mill Stream was another supplemented earlier in the week after two impressive wins in France.

Khaadem, the 80-1 winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee at Royal Ascot, is in contention, as is Saint Lawrence, the Wokingham hero who went close in the Prix Maurice de Gheest for Archie Watson.

Ed Bethell is represented by Regional, unbeaten at Haydock in two outings as he steps back up to six furlongs.

Run To Freedom, Sacred, Swingalong and Garrus are all among the big field, with Richard Hannon’s Happy Romance the first and only reserve.