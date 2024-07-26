Shepherd looking to guide King’s Gambit to York Stakes glory

Callum Shepherd’s fine summer form could continue on Saturday as he comes in for an enviable ride on King’s Gambit in the Sky Bet York Stakes.

The jockey has been consistently collecting valuable prizes since Isle Of Jura landed the Bahrain Triple Crown in February, with the same horse then turning that Middle Eastern form into Royal Ascot success in the Hardwicke Stakes.

Shepherd has carried the same Victorious Racing silks to several more significant wins this term, with Watch My Tracer, Seven Questions and Phantom Flight taking the Spring Cup Stakes, the Palace House and the Steventon Stakes respectively for trainer George Scott.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Quddwah also provided the rider with a Group Two triumph in the Summer Mile as part of a recent Ascot treble, and he will bid for another title at the same level aboard King’s Gambit.

The colt is trained by Harry and Roger Charlton and has so far been the ride of William Buick, who will be required to head to Ascot instead at the weekend and therefore leaves the way clear for Shepherd to get the leg-up.

King’s Gambit was a convincing winner of the London Gold Cup on his seasonal debut and missed out by just three-quarters of a length in the Hampton Court Stakes at the Royal meeting.

“I’m really looking forward to the ride on King’s Gambit on Saturday, it’s a tight but very competitive field with the return of Passenger,” Shepherd said.

“We’re the three-year-old in the line-up but we’re coming into it on the back of two really good runs.

“He won the London Gold Cup very well, which is a race with an excellent roll of honour, then he was a very good second to Jayarebe at Ascot.

“He was drawn a little out and he didn’t have as kind a run round as the winner, he’s a horse that has got real Group potential and you could see him being very competitive on Saturday.”

A key threat is the aforementioned Passenger, Sir Michael Stoute’s lightly-raced four-year-old, who was third in the Dante last season before a failed Derby bid and then winning the Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor.

He looked to have returned this year in good form, landing the Huxley Stakes at Chester ahead of subsequent Wolferton Stakes winner Israr.

That run was in early May and the colt has not been seen since, as a cough scuppered his Ascot plans, but he now gets back to action over a course and distance he has shown a liking for before.

“He had a cough just at the wrong moment in his preparation for Ascot – now he is back at 100 per cent,” said Alan Cooper, racing manager to owners Flaxman Stables.

“He hasn’t run for quite a while and this is a good spot to get him back on the racecourse. He is progressing well. Michael and his team are happy with the horse. It’s a first step back.

“He has got a lot of class – I think that was evident by Michael’s programme last year, giving him a shot at Epsom. Hopefully, he will reward everybody’s hopes for him on Saturday and then, all being well, we’ll be back at York for the Juddmonte.”

Owen Burrows’ Alflaila won this race first time out last season and though injury then prevented a full campaign, he made a pleasing return to action in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Fourth behind Auguste Rodin on that occasion, the run has led to another trip to the Knavesmire as Alflaila bids to retain his York Stakes title.

“You’d like to think he’ll take a step forward,” Burrows said.

“He’s five now – I know he won first time up last year, but as they get a bit older, they take a bit more getting fit.

“Jim (Crowley) came and rode him last Wednesday and he did a nice piece that morning.

“I was very impressed with Passenger at Chester and the form has been franked by Israr winning the Wolferton Stakes. He looks a typical Sir Michael older horse improver. They’ve had a little hold-up, but he could be very good.

“King’s Gambit, I respect massively. If anything, it’s probably a stronger race than last year but I’d like to think we’re a better horse than we were last year.”

Karl Burke’s Royal Rhyme was fifth in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and crosses paths with Alflaila again, but Charles Hills’ Summer Mile runner-up Ancient Rome has been declared a non-runner due to a bruised foot.