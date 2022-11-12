Sherwood thrilled as Queens Gamble spreadeagles rivals

Oliver Sherwood received the warmest reception of a thrilling afternoon on Paddy Power Gold Cup day, when Queens Gamble powered to an eight-length success in the finale at Cheltenham.

The four-year-old bolted up by 10 lengths on her racecourse bow at the track in April and repeated the trick in similar fashion, taking the Listed Stirrups Restaurant And Cocktail Bar Evesham Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Queens Gamble’s debut victory had been significant as not only did her owners breed her, it was Sherwood’s first time out racing since finishing a course of chemotherapy.

And on her seasonal bow, she looked better than ever as the 9-4 favourite, much like her delighted trainer, as she cruised up the hill in the hands of Paddy Power Gold Cup-winning rider Jonathan Burke, having had something of a wide trip.

Sherwood said: “I’m feeling good. Better than I was last time here in April – I was looking awful and feeling awful.

“It was really good to see her do that. You always worry it was a bit of a freak first-time out. She is always a mare I’ve liked. You never think you are going to win bumpers around Cheltenham like that, firstly first time out and second time out.

“She is as good a mare as I have trained and I’ve trained a few good mares. It is very exciting, especially for the owners, as she is a home-bred and they raced the dam with Jessie Harrington and to get the offspring to do that is something very special.

“My gut feeling was to go hurdling. We will will probably go to Huntingdon for the Henrietta Knight race and my gut feeling is to take on the boys back here in March.

“She is only four. If she was five, I’d go straight hurdling now. She is quite light, but Jessie kept telling me the mother was just the same when she was eight and nine.

“I know Nicky’s (Henderson’s) horse (Luccia) was not here, but with respect to her, I think it would have taken a good one to beat her today. We can dream, still.”

He added: “All horses are special. I’ve rather hit the woodwork this autumn – I wanted to get going, but the seconds and thirds have driven me nuts, but any trainer, whether you are P. Nicholls, N. Henderson, Joe Bloggs or O. Sherwood, it is what you get up in the morning for, having a horse like that. You just hope they go and do it on the racecourse.”

Of the enthusiastic reception he received from the crowd that stayed behind, Sherwood added: “It was touching. It is always touching. To get a winner here at Cheltenham is very, very special.”