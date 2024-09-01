She’s Quality proves well-named in Abergwaun Stakes

She’s Quality returned to Tipperary in winning form to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Abergwaun Stakes.

Jack Davison’s Acclamation filly was last seen finishing sixth behind subsequent Nunthorpe winner Bradsell in a Listed race at Deauville in early August.

Prior to that she was sixth also in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh, a run that followed a taking Tipperary victory over five furlongs in July.

Over the same course and distance she set out to win the race from an early stage as she powered to the front under Billy Lee.

From there success was straightforward for the 85-40 favourite, who was completely in command when crossing the line three lengths ahead of Jakajaro.

“She’s a filly with a lot of speed,” said Lee.

“Jack rang me this morning and said try to track something, but he said at halfway let her stride on and try to sicken them a bit.

“She broke OK and ended up in front sooner (than planned), but with first-time blinkers I wasn’t going to break her stride and I wanted to let her do it nice and even.

“As I said she’s a filly with a lot of speed and she put them to the sword today on a fast track.”

Paddy Power cut She’s Quality to 33-1 from 50-1 for the Flying Five at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend, and Lee added: “It’s good to get the Listed win for her and hopefully she can step up again.

“He’d (Davison) mentioned the Flying Five, so hopefully that is her next destination.”