She’s Trouble too hot to handle at the Curragh

She’s Trouble provided Irish 2,000 Guineas-winning trainer Jim Bolger with further success after getting off the mark in the Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden at the Curragh

The Coolcullen handler enjoyed a memorable afternoon at the Kildare circuit on Saturday, with Mac Swiney edging out stablemate Poetic Flare to give the veteran trainer a one-two in the first Classic of the season in Ireland.

Third on her racecourse debut at Navan last week, She’s Trouble was a 4-1 shot to go a couple of places better in the opening race on day two of the Guineas meeting.

Ridden by Kevin Manning, the Fracas filly battled her way to the lead and had enough in reserve in the closing stages to repel the challenge of promising newcomer Dissociate by half a length.

Una Manning, Bolger’s daughter and wife of the winning rider, said: “Delighted with that. She’s very well related – she’s from the family of Saoire (Irish 1,000 Guineas winner) and is a half-sister to Smash Williams.

“Kevin said she handled the ground well today and the plan now would be to try to get some black type.”

She added: “Mac Swiney and Poetic Flare both pulled out very well this morning, nice and fresh and all seems to be good with them.

“Hopefully it will be all roads leading to Epsom for Mac Swiney.”

Baby Zeus made a successful debut for Willie Mullins in the Betway Handicap.

Baby Zeus gets up to score at the Curragh (PA Wire)

Formerly trained by Ger Lyons, the four-year-old was making his first appearance since August and wearing a tongue-tie for the first time.

After settling his mount towards the rear of the field for much of the way, Colin Keane launched his challenge on the outside of runners in the straight and Baby Zeus responded generously to get up and score by half a length from Mirann.

Mullins’ assistant, David Casey, said of the 6-1 scorer: “He’s been with us a few months and he came in good shape and with good form from Ger’s. They always thought he was a decent enough horse and he’d shown us that at home.

“We weren’t overly sure about the ground, but he seemed to handle it well and it’s great that he won.

“We’ll see what options are there for him and see what the handicapper does. Hopefully he can progress up the ladder.”

Visualisation (orange colours) was a winner for Joseph O'Brien and Declan McDonogh (PA Wire)

Visualisation led home a one-two for Joseph O’Brien in the Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund ‘Habitat’ Handicap.

Ridden by Declan McDonogh, the 9-2 favourite saw off stable companion Fame And Acclaim by half a length.

O’Brien said: “He’s a good, tough horse and Declan gave him a good ride.

“I’m nearly feeling a bit sorry for Fame And Acclaim. He’s a good solid horse and deserves to win again.

“I’m delighted. They both ran very well.”