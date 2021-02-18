Shimmering Dawn on top at Chelmsford

Shimmering Dawn put herself on course for all-weather championship finals day with a decisive victory in the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Chelmsford

James Tate’s mare was sent off 15-8 favourite in the fast-track qualifier, and justified her market position with a three-quarter-length success from the front-running Amber Island.

Shimmering Dawn, second to the unexposed and potentially classy Amniarix in a similar race at Wolverhampton early last month, had little trouble going one better.

Tom Eaves had the five-year-old held up last, on her return to the Polytrack -following three previous victories at Chelmsford and a Lingfield success too when first moved back up to this seven-furlong trip in December.

Shimmering Dawn was still at the rear of the six-strong field entering the straight but, challenging wide off the bend, closed well and duly collared Amber Island inside the final furlong.

Tate confirmed the plan to head back to Lingfield for the fillies’ and mares’ championship on Good Friday, April 2 – with another attempt on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton also possible in between.

“She did it well – I thought Tom gave her a lovely, ice-cool ride,” said the Newmarket trainer.

“They weren’t going very quick, and she had to come a bit wide, but she seemed to pass them easily enough – it all looked in control.

“Chelmsford definitely suits her.”

Shimmering Dawn has proved she appreciates Lingfield too, and her major target is there.

“That’s been the plan since we kept her in training,” added Tate.

“We might possibly drop off at the seven-furlong Listed race against the boys at Wolverhampton (first) – the Lady Wulfruna, on March 13, three weeks on Saturday.

“That then still gives us three weeks from there to Good Friday.”