Shin Emperor all set for Irish Champion-Arc double after Paris gallop

Japanese raider Shin Emperor is on course to attempt an ambitious double in the Irish Champion Stakes and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after coming through a ParisLongchamp gallop.

The three-year-old certainly has the pedigree for a European adventure, being a French-bred full-brother to Sottsass, who took the same route to Arc glory in 2020.

Shin Emperor was last seen finishing third in the Japanese Derby towards the end of May and looked in good spirits when given a public workout in Paris on Sunday.

Trained by Yoshito Yahagi, whose many international successes include a Breeders’ Cup double and Panthalassa in the Saudi Cup, the Siyouni colt will ultimately attempt to go one better than El Condor Pasa and Orfevre, who both finished second in the Arc for Japan.

Owner Susumu Fujita’s racing manager Hiroshi Ando told Sky Sports Racing: “I spoke to both of the assistant trainers and the rider told them Shin Emperor adapted really well on the track and he said we could make no excuse for the ground.

“He was comfortable to handle that ground; so we did the test today, we felt really well and we are very satisfied.

“Of course, he has a French background and pedigree and that’s why we are here.

“I have really realised Shin Emperor is French, because as soon as he was back in Chantilly, he reacted like he was back home!

“He looked very comfortable and he loved the French oats, which was a surprise, because normally the Japanese horses don’t eat, but he ate very well. He’s really loving being in France, I think.”

Shin Emperor is set to face a star-studded field in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday, with the likes of Economics, Auguste Rodin and Los Angeles scheduled to oppose him.

Ando added: “His full-brother Sottsass, I think he went to the Irish Champion Stakes, too (finished fourth) – so we try to copy that, I guess.

“We thought that race is really good for us, so after galloping today, conditions should be good to go there, fitness-wise.

“Of course, we want to go to the Arc after that, so we have to manage his condition, but we will try our best for the Irish Champion Stakes, too.

“We really respect the Irish Champion Stakes, we don’t want to miss any race and we will try our best.”

Regular pilot Ryusei Sakai will fly over to partner Shin Emperor and has been backed to handle such big tests.

“He is a very young jockey but he rode in the Kentucky Derby this year (beaten narrowly in third), he also won the UAE Derby and the Saudi Derby with Forever Young, so he’s a very talented young jockey,” said Ando.

“Also, he won two years ago at Longchamp, so we don’t have any issue with that.”