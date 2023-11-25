Shishkin refuses to start in 1965 Chase at Ascot

Shishkin stunned onlookers at Ascot when refusing to start in the Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase, which went the way of Pic Paul Nicholls’ D’Orhy.

Nicky Henderson’s top-class chaser was returning to action in the Grade Two contest, which only attracted four runners.

Nico de Boinville was partnering the gelding, who was the short-priced favourite, but at the tapes he did not budge and the race went ahead without him.

In Shishkin’s shock absence, the Paul Nicholls-trained Pic D’Orhy and Minella Drama shared the lead in the early stages as Straw Fan Jack followed, with the latter becoming the danger when Minella Drama faded.

Pic D’Orhy and Straw Fan Jack briefly locked horns, but Harry Coben’s mount pulled away when asked for a 16-length success at 5-2.

“What can I say?” said a dejected Henderson, who will now desperately search for an opportunity before the King George at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

“At the moment I can’t think of all of the programme and the pity is there is a three-mile hurdle at Newbury on Friday and I would run him that, but it closed this morning. Did I know this would happen?

“I don’t know why he did that today, it’s one of those starts where you are going away from home (stables) and the odd horse will do it. My biggest concern would be the King George start would be exactly the same. How could I guarantee he wouldn’t do the same thing again? But I can guarantee if I took him down to the two-mile start here he would fly up. He would be in the lead.

“The alternatives, I will have to look, and if there is an open handicap I wouldn’t mind running him, but as you know the programme doesn’t allow these horses to run very often. If only it closed tomorrow Newbury would be brilliant.

“I don’t know where we can go and I have to find where there is an open handicap. I know there are no conditions races left and the Peterborough is too close (to the King George). I don’t know what to do.

“He jumps off every day, every day, every day. He’s a quirky character at times, but he will always jump off. He will never turn his head, never. He was in a mood today and he wasn’t for moving. He would still be there now.

“I can’t read his head and I don’t have the whole programme book in my head, but I can tell you there are no conditions races left.

“My biggest concern though is, if this was ever to be repeated, then Kempton isn’t the place to try it. That’s my biggest worry. I could say sorry he doesn’t need a prep, he will go have a racecourse gallop and he will be ready for Kempton, but that start at Kempton does worry me.”