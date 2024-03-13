Shishkin ruled out of Gold Cup after poor scope

Shishkin has not been declared for Friday’s Boodles Gold Cup at Cheltenham following an unsatisfactory scope.

Trainer Nicky Henderson had already ruled out Jonbon from Wednesday’s Champion Chase, among others, after five of his six runners on the first day of the Festival were pulled up.

The form of the stable had been a talking point heading into the biggest week of the season, hot on the heels of his brightest star Constitution Hill working poorly at Kempton and subsequently being pulled out of the Champion Hurdle.

Henderson posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Very sadly it will not be possible for Shishkin to run in the Gold Cup on Friday. He was scoped as have all our potential runners this week, but unfortunately he has shown an unsatisfactory picture on which he couldn’t possibly run.

“He appears to be 100 per cent in himself and has been working and schooling better than ever and we were really looking forward to Friday, it is hoped that along with all the other non-participants this week that they will be back in time for Aintree or Punchestown.

“Regrettably Champ has also succumbed and will not run in tomorrow’s Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle and the equivalent race at Aintree could be on the agenda.”

Shishkin was the only horse from the five-day stage not declared, meaning Galopin Des Champs will face 11 rivals in his bid to land back-to-back Gold Cups and emulate a former stablemate in Al Boum Photo.

His trainer Willie Mullins also runs the lightly-raced Monkfish.

Last year’s runner-up Bravemansgame, Grand National winner Corach Rambler, King George hero Hewick and Gary Moore’s runaway Welsh National victor Nassalam all line up.

Henderson has declared ante-post JCB Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino in a field of 14 – with Mullins responsible for half the field.

Majborough, Kargese, Storm Heart, Salvator Mundi, Highwind, Ethical Diamond and Bunting all represent National Hunt racing’s dominant force.

Mighty Bandit will have his first run for Warren Greatrex since leaving Gordon Elliott.

There are 15 in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, where Mullins runs Dancing City, Readin Tommy Wrong, Lecky Watson, High Class Hero and Spread Boss Ted.

Henderson has declared Shanagh Bob, Captain Teague will aim to give Paul Nicholls successive wins in the race, while Gidleigh Park represents Harry Fry.

There are 23 in the BetMGM County Hurdle, 11 in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase, 23 in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle and 12 in the St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase.