Shloer Chase plays host to Champion Chase rematch

Put The Kettle On and Nube Negra, first and second in the Queen Mother Champion Chase in March, renew their rivalry as each makes their seasonal bow in Sunday’s Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

Just half a length split the pair at the Festival, with the Henry de Bromhead-trained Put The Kettle On making it four wins in as many starts at Prestbury Park.

Winner of this race last year, Put The Kettle On ended the last campaign with a disappointing fourth in the Celebration Chase at Sandown – but De Bromhead thinks that was perhaps a run too far on a track she did not enjoy as much as Cheltenham.

Put The Kettle On (centre) and Nube Negra (left) clash again (David Davies/Jockey Club) (PA Archive)

He said: “She just loves Cheltenham and I have no idea why. When you see her going round Leopardstown with a big, open track and long straights she could never really get into her rhythm, whereas at Cheltenham she just loves it there for whatever reason and Aidan (Coleman) gets a fantastic tune out of her.

“I’d say her run at Sandown was perhaps one that just came at the end of a long season, but maybe the combination of real good ground over two miles doesn’t suit her. I’d say she needs softer ground to be seen to better effect, but maybe it was just Cheltenham – because she improved 12lb with Chacun Pour Soi between Christmas and the Festival.”

Nube Negra also ended his season with a lacklustre run, trailing home a 25-length third behind Chacun Pour Soi at the Punchestown Festival, with that rival having been a length behind in third at Cheltenham.

Nube Negra will try to reverse Festival form (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

The seven-year-old had claimed a notable scalp on his only other run last term, beating Altior at Christmas, and while Dan Skelton is wary of Put The Kettle On, he is more than happy to take her on again.

He said: “I know Put The Kettle On is coming over and I know she is good around Cheltenham, but if you have a good horse you have got to run in these type of races.

“I’m looking forward to running him. I’m confident he will run a good race like he did in the Champion Chase.”

Popular veteran Politologue is one of two runners for Paul Nicholls (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

Only four go to post, with Paul Nicholls supplying the other two runners in Politologue and Rouge Vif.

The 10-year-old Politologue won the Champion Chase in 2020 and landed the Tingle Creek on his return, but was beaten in subsequent starts at Ascot and Aintree, while his Cheltenham defence was derailed at the last moment as the gelding burst a blood vessel just before the race.

Rouge Vif will be making his debut for the yard after previously being trained by Harry Whittington.

Nicholls told Betfair: “Only four run, but two of them have won the Queen Mother Champion Chase, including Politologue, who gives every sign of being as good as ever at home at the age of 10. He enjoyed an away day at Wincanton recently and is another of mine who has a great record first time out.

“He is in seriously good order, fresh and bouncing and I think he has a great chance against Put The Kettle On and Nube Negra who were first and second in the Champion Chase in March.”

He added of Rouge Vif: “He had a wind op after joining us this summer and has some decent form to his name. He gets a handy 6lb from Nube Negra and Politologue and while I am still learning about him he has settled into a nice routine at home and has been pleasing in his work.

“It’s encouraging that Rouge Vif has won first time out for the last two seasons, but I just wonder if he might want a bit further than two miles these days.”