Shoulder injury sidelines Harry Skelton
Harry Skelton is to miss the two-day Scottish Grand National meeting after picking up an injury at Cheltenham on Wednesday.
The former champion jockey is on course to finish fourth in the championship this season and enjoyed two winners at the Grand National meeting last week.
He was due to be busy at Ayr for the next two days but a fall from Heltenham in the Silver Trophy has left him with a shoulder problem.
“He’s hurt his shoulder and obviously it’s the time of year when you can give yourself plenty of time,” his brother, Dan Skelton, told Racing TV.
“I think whatever the prognosis is, he can add a little self-control into that and if he needs any longer he can give it that.
“I don’t know what it is at the moment, he’s going to see a specialist tomorrow just to make sure there’s not too much unknown damage.
“He says he feels quite good so that’s a positive, but if he needs X-weeks, he might take X plus two just to make sure just because of the time of the year it is.
“Expect him when you see him.”
