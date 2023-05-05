Shouldvebeenaring an early wedding gift for Levey

Shouldvebeenaring proved his versatility by handling the step up to seven furlongs with aplomb in the King Charles II Stakes at Newmarket.

A money-spinner for his Middleham Park connections last season when he won a valuable sales race at York and a Listed race at Ripon, he had been spotted running on strongly in his last two races over six furlongs.

Stepped up to seven furlongs, having finished a close fifth in the Spring Cup at Newbury over the distance, the Richard Hannon-trained three-year-old appeared to relish it.

Dropped out as the field were taking along at a strong pace set by Arabian Storm and Benacre, there were almost five in a line heading into the dip.

Sean Levey delivered his challenge furthest away from the stands, but he quickened up smartly to win by three-quarters of a length. Benacre stuck on gamely for second, with Arabian Storm third.

The winner was an apt one for Levey, who gets married on Monday to long-term partner Toni Vaughan.

Hannon said: “It’s Sean’s wedding on Monday and I’ve got one or two (rings) I can lend him!

“He’s not a big horse, but he’s one of the bravest – he’s got the heart of a lion. I thought he’d get seven furlongs and he did get it very well.

“He’s barely ever run a bad race. He’s been on the go a bit, but he thrives on that. I’m delighted for the horse because he didn’t cost a lot of money (£40,000) and he’s a little gem.

“We’ll look at something like the Jersey (at Royal Ascot) and there’s a nice race at Epsom before that (Surrey Stakes). He’ll handle anything and can go anywhere, but Ascot is where these guys want to be.”

Levey said: “It’s a big day (on Monday) and that has helped pay for some of it, but not enough! I’m excited about it though and looking forward to it.

“He always turns up no matter what and he’s just so straightforward.

“They’ve gone a good gallop today and that’s why I’ve always been convinced he wants six furlongs because he gets that gallop then. Over seven, if they go a bit steadier, it doesn’t suit him.

“They’ve gone a true gallop there today and he keeps finding that little bit more. Now that he’s shown he can run against these better type of horses and beat them, there’s more opportunities for him.

“It’s hard to say where his limits are.”