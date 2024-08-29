Shouldvebeenaring given Sprint Cup target

Last year’s runner-up Shouldvebeenaring is in line for a second tilt at the Betfred Sprint Cup following another fine effort in defeat at York last week.

Making his first appearance since landing a Group Three prize at Deauville in early July, Richard Hannon’s admirable grey placed third in the City of York Stakes behind shock winner Breege at Group Two level on the Knavesmire.

With a career at stud calling after this season, owners Middleham Park Racing are keen to enhance his stallion value with a Group One victory and the Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday week – in which he was narrowly denied by Regional last season – is viewed as a suitable next port of call.

“He’s all over a Group performer and can compete at Group Two and Group One level no problem. Our job now is to secure that Group One and/or Group Two victory before he goes off to stud,” said Middleham Park’s Tim Palin.

“The other day (at York), it was just unfortunate that the rails were dolled out and that extra 32 yards after seven furlongs just eked into his stamina a wee bit – he is a six- come seven-furlong horse.

“Oisin (Murphy) said he went to beat the favourite (Audience) and win the race. Maybe they got racing a bit far out and maybe that meant he was a bit weaker at the line, but it was another cracking run and it sets him up for what is traditionally a good time of the year for him.

“Richard Hannon’s words were ‘that will put him spot on’, because he’d had a little bit of time off, having scoped dirty and missed the Prix Maurice de Gheest and then we had to get him back to fitness.”

York will have blown away any cobwebs and Haydock is nearly us playing at home

Palin added: “Haydock is where we’ll go. He does go a little bit better on quicker ground and the forecast is good at the minute, so hopefully we get a dry week to bring everything nicely on point.

“York will have blown away any cobwebs and Haydock is nearly us playing at home. He’s been there twice and been beaten by two horses only, one was Little Big Bear in the Sandy Lane and the other was Regional in the Sprint Cup last year.”

Shouldvebeenaring will race on beyond Haydock, with trips to France and America under consideration.

“He was third in the Prix de la Foret last year, so that is under consideration, and he is also in the Park Stakes at the Leger meeting at Doncaster,” said Palin.

“Last year we nearly ran him in the Challenge at Newmarket, so that’s an option, and while it’s a bit of a long shot at the minute that we’d finish our career at the Breeders’ Cup, don’t rule it out.

“I don’t know what the terms are like and what the weather will be like. It would be a long way to go for a Breeders’ Cup Mile on soft ground as obviously that wouldn’t suit him, so we’ll see.”