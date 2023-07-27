Shu looks good at Sandown with major targets on horizon

Shuwari made it two wins from two starts when staying on best of all in the European Bloodstock News EBF Star Stakes at Sandown.

Rookie trainer Ollie Sangster hit the mark with the New Bay juvenile on debut when she showed a good attitude after a slow start in a fillies’ novice at Newbury last month.

Ridden by Oisin Murphy for her second start, the 9-4 second favourite settled well in behind early leaders Fallen Angel and Eminny, with the free-going 11-8 favourite Soprano, trying seven furlongs for the first time, also tracking them.

Murphy’s mount made smooth progress turning in and with the field looking for better ground up the centre of the track, she was upsides Soprano and Fallen Angel with two furlongs to race.

Owned by the trainer’s mother, Lucy Sangster, in partnership with Ballylinch Stud, Shuwari found plenty for pressure on the rain-softened ground and out-battled the gallant Fallen Angel (4-1) by half a length, with the tiring Soprano a length further back in third.

Sangster, gaining the biggest win of his burgeoning career thus far, said: “I’m delighted. Oisin gave her a lovely ride. I was on the fence this morning (about running her) having seen the report from last night, but I spoke to John O’Connor, one of the partners at Ballylinch (Stud) that stand New Bay and he was fairly confident they do go on the ground so we thought we would take our chance.

“If she didn’t handle it we would have given her an easy race, but she dug deep and we are delighted.

“Oisin was thrilled, naturally, although he said it was probably not ideal ground but that she is a very tenacious and courageous filly. Hopefully we might have some nice targets later in the year.

“She has a great attitude and is a straightforward horse to train at home and that is good on the raceday, too. I’ve some nice juveniles but she is at the top at the pile at the moment. ”

I’m lucky to have a horse like this in the yard

Considering future targets, the 26-year-old added: “The Group Three Prestige Stakes at Goodwood might be for her and then I suppose something like the Rockfel and maybe the Fillies’ Mile, but that is ambitious and we will see how we progress between now and then.

“I’d like to think she will stay the mile next year as her dam (Lady Pimpernel) is by Sir Percy so I suspect she will stay. She strikes me as a filly that will stay as she relaxes well and she finishes out well to.

“I suspect there is a bit of stamina in there, but I think the speed comes from her class.

“I’m lucky to have a horse like this in the yard. It is nice to have good support and nice horses to work with.”

Godolphin’s Arabian Crown produced a pleasing success on his second start when taking the Martin Densham Memorial British EBF Maiden Stakes under William Buick.

The Dubawi colt looked better the further he went in the seven-furlong event and despite showing a fast-ground action, handled the soft ground well enough to score by two lengths from Navy Jack.

Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “Stepping him up to the mile will most definitely be the next step.

“Something like the Ascendant at Haydock Park or the Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury are two races that we have used before.

“I’ve spoken to Alex (Merriam, assistant trainer) who is at Sandown and we are all on the same page that stepping him up to a mile is the way forward.”