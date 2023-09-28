Shuwari commanding plenty of attention on Newmarket return

Shuwari returns from a two-month absence in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday, with her form being franked in some style during that lay-off.

Ollie Sangster’s filly followed up a Newbury novice stakes success by getting the better of Fallen Angel in the Listed-class Star Stakes at Sandown towards the end of July.

That runner-up has since gone on to land the Sweet Solera at Newmarket and the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

“We’re looking forward to it,” said Sangster. “Her first two runs were pretty straightforward, she looks a lovely filly and I think the better ground will bring out the best in her.

“We wanted to run her in the Prestige at Goodwood, but she suffered a small setback which ruled that out.

“So she’s not as battle-hardened as some of the other runners in the race, but that can’t be helped and we’re hopeful she can carry on improving.”

Aidan O’Brien’s Ylang Ylang bids to redeem her lofty reputation in this Group Two contest over seven furlongs after disappointing in the Moyglare.

The Frankel filly was made favourite for next year’s 1000 Guineas following a couple of convincing victories, but finished last of nine at the Curragh earlier this month.

Carla’s Way was a beaten favourite in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot after impressing on her Doncaster debut, but showed the benefit of a wind operation last time out.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner was prominent for a long way when second to Darnation in the Prestige Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood.

Ed Crisford said: “She ran a nice race at Goodwood when finishing second on ground that probably didn’t suit her. She comes into this in good form, I think she’s just come on a bit for that run, and the going should be spot on for her this time.”

Spiritual was weak in the market before her Leicester debut and showed signs of greenness early on, but overcame that inexperience in fine fashion.

John and Thady Gosden’s charge is bred to stay and the €280,000 purchase galloped on strongly to win going away.

Alshinfarah claimed wins at Doncaster and Haydock before finishing a close third behind Freville in a Group Three at ParisLongchamp.

Jim Crowley’s mount made the running over a mile and was only headed in the closing stages, so dropping back down in distance could suit.

Zenjabeela gets a deserved step up in class following strikes at Southwell and Beverley, showing a good attitude to wear down subsequent Ayr scorer Miss Roberts at the Yorkshire track.

Carolina Reaper was well beaten in the Sweet Solera after an emphatic success on the July course here but recovered to secure some black type in Germany last time out.

Charlie Johnston’s charge battled on well to edge out Schutzenzauber by a neck in a Group Three contest at Baden-Baden.

Marcella has a Chester win to her credit but was 50-1 when fifth of six in a Haydock Listed event.