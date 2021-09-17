Silent Escape takes Listed prize as Godolphin hold sway

Silent Escape led home a Godolphin one-two-three in the Dubai Duty Free Cup at Newbury

Previously successful at Newcastle and Sandown this season, Saeed bin Suroor’s filly was a 16-5 joint-favourite to make it three wins from four starts in the hands of champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who was positive from the outset.

The daughter of New Approach led down the centre of the track for much of the way, with the Charlie Appleby-trained pair of D’bai and Al Suhail giving vain chase inside the final furlong.

Silent Escape was not for catching, however, with Murphy pushing her out to prevail by a length and a half from D’bai, with the other joint-favourite Al Suhail close up in third place.

Bin Suroor said: “She won well. She’s improved since her last run and looked good today, even though the ground was a bit soft for her.

“We’re happy with the way she finished her race, but now I want to take her back to Dubai for the season there.

“We’ll keep her on turf. Well, we’ll keep options open, but I would think we’ll keep her on the turf. She’s a nice filly, but I want to look after her for the future.

“She has only lost once, this filly – but since then, she has been improving all the time.

Saeed bin Suroor was delighted with Silent Escape (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“The big key for her is the ground – when she works on good to soft ground she acts better on it.

“I think she’ll get a mile. But looking at the pedigree, by New Approach, he ran in the Derby. Oisin said a mile is fine for her now.

“There are some nice races for her in Dubai.”