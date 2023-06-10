Silk seals smooth success in Lester Piggott prize

Tom Marquand delivered Sea Silk Road to perfection to give William Haggas a fitting success in the Sky Bet Lester Piggott Stakes at Haydock.

Haggas and Marquand combined to win the contest – which is registered as the Pinnacle Stakes – with Sea La Rosa 12 months ago, but this year’s victory had added meaning with the Group Three contest renamed in honour of Piggott, who was not only a weighing room legend, but also Haggas’ father-in-law.

Although the race lost a little spice when John and Thady Gosden’s Mimikyu was declared a non-runner prior to the runners heading to post, there was nevertheless a small but select cast at the Lancashire track and it was German raider Nachtrose who led them along in the early stages from Roger Varian’s Modaara as the quintet raced in single file.

Marquand had the eventual winner anchored in rear sitting on the tail of Ryan Moore and the evens favourite Time Lock and although Moore was soon nudging away as the runners swung the turn for home, Marquand was yet to panic aboard the eventual winner as he began to hunt down those at the head of affairs.

Modaara laid down a challenge two furlongs from home, but the eye was always drawn to Sea Silk Road who would prove to be Nachtrose’s biggest danger in the closing stages and having hit top gear with a furlong to run, the Somerville Lodge inmate was well in control as she swooped past the raider late on to score by three-quarters of a length at 9-2.

Piggott rode his first and last winners at Haydock and his daughter Maureen Haggas, the winning trainer’s wife and assistant, was delighted with the result.

She said: “It’s my father’s race and things like this don’t always happen, so it’s nice when it does.

“Kirkland (Tellwright, clerk of the course) and I have been talking for a while as we wanted to have a race here, for obvious reasons. It was just a question of which one and this is a nice race on a nice day and a stepping-stone to other things.

“It will be the Lester Piggott forever, which is nice. He was obviously a massive part of my life and we shared a lot of interests. It was hard on all of us when he died and I miss him terribly.”

Sea Silk Road had finished down the field on her reappearance at York, but Haggas believes the filly is starting to blossom now.

She added: “The form was there from her run in the Ribblesdale and I just felt that she was immature last year. She was a butterball most of last season, whereas she looks more like a racehorse now.

“She was disappointing at York and our horses are a bit in and out. We haven’t really hit our stride, which is disappointing seen as we’re well into June. Hopefully things will change.

“It’s hard to be confident when you’re not being consistent, but I think she really enjoyed the fast ground and she enjoyed the trip. I don’t think she does a lot when she hits the front and Tom gave her a beautiful ride.

“Royal Ascot would be too soon, but William will find something and work it out.”

Piggott’s other daughter Tracy, a renowned TV presenter, was also at the Merseyside track for what she described as a special day.

She said: “It was very special and it’s great when something goes to plan. We thought that daddy was going to bring us a thunderstorm today but he’s brought us a winner!

“Obviously it’s emotional and it brings back lots of memories. It’s hard to believe that it’s been a year that he’s been gone, but Haydock is a very special place for us because of his history here.

“I remember for years doing the BBC here with Julian Wilson and I just loved it, it’s a great atmosphere and it’s always friendly. Today is amazing, everybody is out and having a great time and it’s just an honour to have this race. It’s so special to us and the fact it’s every year is pretty great.

“Tom’s ride was perfect, like dad! He had tears in his eyes coming out, it meant a lot to him and he would have got on really well with daddy. It’s been a great day, we came over this morning from Ireland and it’s just been special.”