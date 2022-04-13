Silver takes Cheltenham gold

Sam Thomas’ Stolen Silver ended his season on a high note with a decisive victory in the Grade Two Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

The gelding began the term with a triumph at Market Rasen and went on to run respectably without winning in a string of handicap and graded contests.

Last seen finishing fourth behind Coole Cody over course and distance at the Festival, the grey was this time able to turn the tables and strode to a comfortable 11-length victory under Sam Twiston-Davies as the 11-5 favourite.

“He’s been good this season and he’s been well-placed by Sam to kind of educate him,” the jockey said.

“When he was with us (Stolen Silver was previously trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies), at home he’d always be quite keen and forward and one thing he’s learned is to get more relaxed during his races – hence why he’s able to finish a good bit better over a longer trip.

“I think he’ll be a very similar type to Coole Cody (third in the race) in that he’ll run in these valuable handicaps and he’ll always give his running, as he’s a good and sound jumper and he tries hard.”

James Potter, part-owner of Stolen Silver, added: “We’re pleased with that. He was fourth here at the Festival and he’s come back and finished the season on a high note.

“He’ll go out to grass now and we’ll see what Sam (Thomas) and Dai (Walters, co-owner) say, we could look at the October meeting and certainly November.”

Elsewhere on the card Evan Williams’ Bold Plan continued his fruitful association with the trainer’s daughter Isabel as the pair claimed the Kingston Stud Handicap Hurdle – their third successive win together.

Bold Plan and Isabel Williams at Newbury (right) (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

“He’s on a roll but he’s been a lovely horse all his career really,” the jockey said of the 6-1 shot.

“He was running in some really competitive handicaps and he got his confidence back when he won at Market Rasen in a little lower grade.

“It’s my first Cheltenham winner, which is nice to do. Mr and Mrs Rucker (owners) have been so supportive of all of us in the yard, so I’m very grateful they let me have a chance and I’m happy it came off for them.”

Fergal O’Brien recorded a double courtesy of Captain Cattistock (15-2) in the Weatherite Handicap Chase and Pull Again Green (15-8 Favourite) in the Citipost Novices’ Hurdle while The Bull McCabe (17-2) landed the Arkells Brewery Nicholson Holman Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase for Kim Bailey.

Jockey Nick Scholfield was taken to hospital for further assessment after falling at the last in the Safran Handicap Hurdle, won by Wbee (16-1)

A Cheltenham spokesperson said: “Following assessment by the expert medical team on course, Nick Scholfield was conscious and transported to Royal Gloucestershire Hospital for further assessment. We extend our best wishes to Nick. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible.”