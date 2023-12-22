Silviniaco’s King George successes live long in Fehily memory

Noel Fehily rates winning the King George VI Chase as “one of the highlights of my career” 10 years on from his first success aboard Silviniaco Conti.

A product of the Charlie Mann academy, few in the weighing room can produce a CV to match that of the Irishman and lay claim to being the go-to jockey for some of the biggest operators in the sport.

Among his 1,352 winners were victories for both Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson in the Champion Hurdle, while he also counts a Champion Chase triumph aboard Special Tiara in his Cheltenham Festival haul.

He was the first port of call for the master of Seven Barrows when injury to Nico de Boinville presented Fehily the opportunity to ride Altior, while he was in pole position to ride Kauto Star in the absence of Ruby Walsh before his own injury woes curtailed that particular dream.

Fehily may have missed out on the opportunity to link up with one of Ditcheat’s greats in the King George, but there was only one man owners Chris Giles and Jared Sullivan wanted aboard Silviniaco Conti once Walsh had ended his long association with the 14-time champion trainer.

The pair had enjoyed a brief association in 2010 when landing both the Persian War and Ascot Hurdle, but would have to settle for minor honours behind Cue Card in their Betfair Chase reunion.

However, it would not be long before they would turn the tables on the Tizzard stalwart when arriving on the outskirts of London on Boxing Day 2013 for a race no trainer has mastered quite like Nicholls.

The King George is a massive race and is one every jockey wants on their CV

“It was an amazing day and is an amazing race really,” said Fehily.

“Cue Card had won the Betfair Chase before that and Dynaste was second and we were third, but we did think Conti would come on that year from that Betfair run.

“Cue Card was an excellent horse and him and Conti did battle plenty of times. After jumping three out, I kind of thought Cue Card had got away and gone and won the race, but Conti stayed very well that day and picked him up. Whether Cue Card stopped a little bit as well maybe, but it was a hell of a good race.”

Although riding at Kempton 340 times over the course of his career, it was the first time Fehily would ride in the King George and get his hands on the trophy.

“The King George is a massive race and is one every jockey wants on their CV,” continued Fehily.

“I suppose in a season, after the Gold Cup, it is the one you want to win for that sort of horse.

“It is the big race at Christmas every season and to have a horse good enough – Silviniaco Conti was amazing – it was one of the highlights of my career, I think.”

Although never quite conquering Prestbury Park with the Cheltenham Gold Cup eluding him, Kempton at Christmas was Silviniaco Conti’s playground and he returned 12 months later to put on a flawless display and retain his title.

“The second King George was probably the best performance of Silviniaco Conti’s career,” added Fehily.

“I think that was the best performance he put up. He was just on fire that day – he jumped, he galloped and dictated the race.”

Silviniaco Conti failed to sparkle in his hat-trick bid in 2015, but went out on his shield in third behind Thistlecrack and old adversary Cue Card in 2016 before retiring at the end of that campaign.

Fehily would bow out of the saddle in 2019 and since retiring has enjoyed plenty of success with his burgeoning ownership operation, the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates.

The likes of Love Envoi and Hansard have given Fehily and his growing band of owners the chance to celebrate big-race glory and on the 10-year anniversary of Silviniaco Conti’s first King George triumph, Fehily will be represented by the Fergal O’Brien-trained Kamsinas in Aintree’s Grade One Formby Hurdle.

“Kamsinas goes to Aintree for the Grade One and was good at Haydock when he won the Grade Two,” said Fehily.

“He’s lightly raced and hopefully he can keep on improving. It will be a stiff task but hopefully he can keep on improving and he is up to the task.

“We want to be on the big stage and at the big days and when we buy horses, that is the horse we are looking for, ones who can compete on the big stage.

“It’s not always easy finding them horses, but we’ve got some nice youngsters coming through and we hope the likes of Kamsinas can keep flying the flag for us.”