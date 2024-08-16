Simmering all set to move up in trip at Deauville

Simmering heads to France for the next stop in her promising career when she steps up in trip for the Prix du Calvados at Deauville.

Third at York behind Prix Morny contender Arabie on debut, Ollie Sangster’s filly found just Aidan O’Brien’s exciting Fairy Godmother too good when second in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot was making her first start in the silks of new owners Al Shaqab when she returned to Ascot to shed her maiden status with an impressive display in the Princess Margaret Stakes last month.

It was a performance which convinced connections to test the water over seven furlongs, which she does on Saturday where Dylan Browne McMonagle rides for the first time.

“She took the race at Ascot really well and has come out of the race in good form,” said Sangster.

“I haven’t done loads with her since, but she seems to be in good order and this is a nice next stepping stone for her.

“She saw the stiff six (furlongs) of Ascot out well and was doing her best work at the end, so I think this step up to seven furlongs is logical and Ryan (Moore, who rode at Ascot) suggested that as well.

“It looks a nice opportunity and hopefully it will be quick ground and we’re looking forward to running her.”

Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole’s Bouvier pushed Ballydoyle’s well-regarded Dreamy all the way when a neck second at Goodwood on her second outing and is another contender from Britain alongside Grant Tuer’s Love Talk.

However, the biggest test to Simmering could be presented by Jean-Claude Rouget’s unbeaten Fraise Des Bois having maintained her perfect record in Listed company at La Teste De Buch.

Owned by Denford Stud, she holds an entry for Newmarket’s Cheveley Park Stakes in the autumn and connections are keen to get a gauge of her level from this steep jump into Group Two company.

“She has won four out of four and is climbing the ladder slowly,” said Richard Evans of Denford Stud

“Her last race was probably the most impressive when she won by seven lengths and she is a progressive filly now heading to a Group Two and then after that we can see about some Group One entries depending on how she does on Saturday.

“The race on Saturday will tell us really where we are, I think, and the competition is going to be a lot stiffer obviously. Ollie Sangster has his nice filly Simmering in there and the competition will be high and we will see how she does.

“If she can win or even run a good race then I would say she will probably go for a Group One in France or we have the Cheveley Park entry as well.”