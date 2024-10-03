Simmering and McMonagle keeping partnership intact

Dylan Browne McMonagle might be missing out on the chance to partner Al Riffa in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, but he has retained the ride aboard the supplemented Simmering in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac on Sunday.

McMonagle has been a regular aboard Joseph O’Brien’s Arc contender, steering the son of Wootton Bassett to both his Group One victories, including his most recent success in the Grosser Preis von Berlin.

But Al Riffa’s owner Masaaki Matsushima has handed Japanese stalwart Yutake Take the opportunity to be in the saddle at ParisLongchamp this weekend, leaving McMonagle without a ride in Europe’s richest middle-distance contest.

However, he will still be in action on the Bois de Boulogne having been called upon by Ollie Sangster to partner his star filly Simmering once again.

The duo successfully joined forces to claim Deauville’s Group Two Prix du Calvados in the summer, while the Irishman was also in the saddle when the Manton raider chased home subsequent Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Lake Victoria in the Moyglare Stud Stakes in Ireland.

“Dylan is going to ride her again, he has ridden her the last two starts and is riding very well. He knows her and was available and we’re very happy to use him,” said Sangster.

It has cost connections €28,800 to add Simmering to the Boussac line-up where she is set to renew Moyglare rivalry with Aidan O’Brien’s Bedtime Story and also face the unbeaten French filly Zarigana.

However, Sangster explains this contest has always been on the cards for the talented daughter of Too Darn Hot, especially since changing ownership following her fine Royal Ascot performance behind Fairy Godmother.

“Since Al Shaqab purchased her it has been a race that has been provisionally earmarked, she wasn’t actually in it at the time so obviously we’ve had to supplement,” continued Sangster.

“It’s a big weekend for their team with lots of runners with it being sponsored by Qatar and the owners were keen to run.

“She came out of the Moyglare in good shape and has been training well since. It looks a competitive race but we’re looking forward to taking her over.”

Others to be supplemented for Sunday’s Group One action include John and Sean Quinn’s Breege who joins Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Big Rock in being added to the Prix de la Foret, while Alicja Karkosa’s Prix La Rochette runner-up Heybetli joins the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere ranks.