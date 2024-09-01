Simmering camp have sights set on Paris and Del Mar

A return to France and a trip to the Breeders’ Cup are among the options under consideration for Ollie Sangster’s star juvenile filly Simmering.

Third on her debut at York before finishing best of the rest behind Fairy Godmother in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, the daughter of Too Darn Hot has since completed a big-race double by landing Ascot’s Princess Margaret Stakes and the Prix du Calvados at Deauville.

Her most recent success proved she stays seven furlongs and handles soft ground, making the Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp an attractive target before a possible outing in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

“I spoke to Ollie on Friday morning and he said she’s come out of the Deauville race very well and he’s really happy with her, so we’ll sit down and make a plan for her,” said Alison Begley, racing manager for owners Al Shaqab Racing.

“It’s under discussion where we go next. The Breeders’ Cup is probably the end-of-season target, so it’s really a question of whether we give her another run before that or keep her fresh for then.

“When Ryan (Moore) rode her at Ascot, he thought the Breeders’ Cup would be a good option for her at the end of the year, so we’ll see, but the fact that she won on softer ground in Deauville has opened up a few options for her.

“The Prix Marcel Boussac is an option, as obviously that meeting is important to Sheikh Joaan with the Qatar sponsorship, so they’d probably be the two targets we’re looking at.”