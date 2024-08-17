Simmering proves far too smart for Deauville rivals

Simmering produced a performance full of class to claim an impressive win in the Group Two Prix du Calvados at Deauville.

Dylan Browne McMonagle gave Ollie Sangster’s juvenile filly a confident ride and she justified that faith by easing her way through to the front two furlongs from home.

Jean-Claude Rouget’s Fraise Des Bois, unbeaten in her first four starts, briefly looked as though she was going to prove a major threat.

However, Simmering found another gear when asked and powered away to prevail by three lengths, following up her Princess Margaret success at Ascot and earning a quote of 16-1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas from Coral.

“It was a much easier watch than the Princess Margaret,” said Sangster. “She travelled smoothly and put the race to bed really nicely.

“It was a lovely ride and I know Dylan from when I did my stint at Joseph’s (O’Brien). He’s a very nice rider, rides in a good style and kept it simple, which was always the plan.

“The step up to seven seemed to bring about improvement and I think the added racing also helped, there was an element of greenness there when she won at Ascot. I also think she will improve for some better ground and she’s a scopey filly and I don’t think she will just be a two-year-old.

“She will have a maximum of two more starts and the Breeders’ Cup is a possible option – and we’ve also got the Prix Marcel Boussac, which is something we would consider. It’s nice to have new owners in Al Shaqab in the yard and obviously Arc weekend is sponsored by Qatar, so it’s an option we will consider.”

Apples And Bananas kept on well from the front to land the Listed Criterium du Fonds Europeen de l’Elevage for Joseph O’Brien and McMonagle.

The son of Wootton Bassett comfortably held off the late charge of Rosa Salvaje to score by three-quarters of a length, with Charlie Johnston’s Lazy Griff a further three and a half lengths adrift in third.

Odds-on favourite Aventure came from last to first in the home straight to secure a cosy success in the Group Two Prix de Pomone for Christophe Ferland and Stephane Pasquier.

Jessica Harrington’s Trevaunance and the John and Thady Gosden-trained One Evening were only just behind at the line, but the winner appeared to have plenty in hand.