Simmering targets successful return to Ascot in Princess Margaret

Simmering will return to Ascot attempting to go one better than her Albany Stakes second in the Sodexo Live! Princess Margaret Stakes on Saturday week.

Trained by Ollie Sangster and sporting his family’s famous silks, the daughter of Too Darn Hot was denied by Karl Burke’s above-average subsequent Group Two winner Arabie on debut and bumped into another high-class rival at Royal Ascot when finding just Aidan O’Brien’s Fairy Godmother too good.

The form of the Albany was given a useful boost by those just behind Simmering in Newmarket’s Duchess of Cambridge Stakes last week and although still a maiden, connections are keen to continue aiming high with their top juvenile prospect.

Simmering will now head back to Berkshire for Ascot’s six-furlong Group Three event, a race Sangster feels will lead perfectly into the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York later in the summer.

“I’m very happy with how she is doing, the form from the Albany is looking good and all being well she is going to go for the Princess Margaret at Ascot,” said Sangster.

“I think it will be a nice stepping stone to something like the Lowther. She has also got an entry in the Prix du Calvados over seven furlongs and I just did that in case we wanted to go up in trip. Although I think I want to go next weekend, then all being well on to the Lowther.

“There’s been no problems since Ascot and this has always been the target. I thought about the Duchess of Cambridge where the third and fourth from the Albany went, but I decided to wait.”

Sangster also has high hopes for another two-year-old filly he has stabled at his historic Manton base, Flight.

The daughter of Siyouni has bumped into taking winners in both starts so far, but having caught the eye in defeat, hopes are high she can make her mark before the season is over.

“She’s a nice filly, she’s above average and I think she is stakes class,” continued Sangster.

“It will be interesting to see what the Godolphin filly (Desert Flower) does next time and she will probably move up to a mile herself next time.

“She’s a big filly and it will be good to try to get some black type at the end of the year, but hopefully she will improve into next year as well.”