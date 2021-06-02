Sinawann makes seasonal bow in Glencairn contest

The high-class Sinawann makes his belated reappearance in the Glencairn Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday.

Mick Halford’s charge has won twice from seven career starts to date, including a Group Three triumph in the Amethyst Stakes over this course and distance last summer.

The Kingman colt has also run some excellent races in defeat – placing in Group races won by Mogul and Armory, finishing sixth last year’s Irish 2,000 Guineas and beaten a short head by Safe Voyage on his latest appearance in September’s Boomerang Mile at this venue.

Sinawann’s comeback has been delayed by injury and his trainer admits he will be better for the outing.

Halford said: “He had a setback over the winter, so we’re late getting him going, but he’s in great form.

“He’s ready to start, (but) he’s quite a lazy horse at home, so it will take a run to see where we are with him.

“He’s strengthened well over the winter, we’re pleased with him and we’re looking forward to getting him going.”

Sinawann is among 10 runners declared for the first of two Listed events on Thursday’s card, with Johnny Murtagh’s Naas scorer Fourhometwo, Jim Bolger’s Tetrarch Stakes winner Lunar Space and the Ger Lyons-trained course-and-distance victor Ebeneezer Perry among his rivals.

Listed honours are also up for grabs in the Nijinsky Stakes, which has attracted a field of eight.

Donnacha O’Brien’s Fernando Vichi just about sets the standard after finishing third behind Saturday’s Cazoo Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial last month.

Bolshoi Ballet’s trainer, Aidan O’Brien, is represented by course and distance maiden winner The Mediterranean, who also has the option of running at Epsom this weekend.

Joseph O’Brien is double-handed, with Max Mayhem and Ruling both worthy of respect in an open contest.