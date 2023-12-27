Sir Gino enhances Triumph prospects with easy win

Nicky Henderson will target a record-extending eighth victory in the JCB Triumph Hurdle with Sir Gino following the French recruit’s successful British debut at Kempton.

A winner at Auteuil in the spring, the three-year-old was a 4-9 favourite to double his tally on his first start for new connections in the ladbrokeslive.co.uk To Win Free Music Tickets ‘Introductory’ Juvenile Hurdle.

Sir Gino did not always shine in the jumping department under Nico de Boinville, but ultimately had far too much firepower for his rivals and passed the post with 14 lengths in hand.

Henderson said: “He is a lovely horse and his life is in front of him. You could say he nearly wants a fence already, but we won’t be doing that for the time being.

“He can sharpen up a lot, as he was a little bit novicey a couple of times. He was either spectacular at them or he kicked the hurdle out, there was no in between.

“He is a big horse, and he needs to fill into his frame. He does look like a chaser, but hurdles are what he will be going over for the time being.”

Paddy Power trimmed the winner’s Triumph Hurdle odds to 8-1 from 10-1 and Henderson confirmed his intention to work back from the Cheltenham Festival.

The Seven Barrows handler added: “He will need to go up in grade now and we can’t pussy foot around with him. You would have thought that the Triumph Hurdle will be where he goes.

“He is not a typical Triumph Hurdle horse, as he is not an ex-Flat racer. He is a proper horse.

“I’d think he will be okay with everything at Cheltenham, but I would like to give him at least one or two more runs before we go there.”

Tweed Skirt gave Henderson a double on the card when winning the Ladbrokes Get Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase at 4-1 under Robert Dunne.

Aurigny Mill was a 9-1 winner of the opening Ladbrokes Boost Your Odds On Racing Handicap Hurdle for trainer Victor Dartnall and jockey Fergus Gillard.

Dartnall said: “I’ve always thought he was up at this level. This is the second run of his career that we have had a problem-free run up to.

“He had bruised feet all last season between every run, but we have got on top of all that. My son’s partner rides him out most days and she said he was as good as ever, and she has got it right.

“His owner Sally Weld has been brilliant to us, but she has not been very well. She is actually on a cruise at the moment and I think she is somewhere in the Caribbean.

“I think this will put the horse in at the bottom of the weights of some of the big handicaps.”