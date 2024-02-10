Sire Du Berlais back in Boyne action

Sire Du Berlais returns to action in the William Hill Boyne Hurdle at Navan on Sunday with connections expecting him to improve for the run.

Now 12, the Gordon Elliott-trained veteran has been a brilliant servant to connections, winning and finishing second in the Stayers’ Hurdles as well as winning the Pertemps Final twice.

Last spring he arguably peaked, following up his Stayers’ Hurdle success in the Aintree Hurdle and he came within three-quarters of a lengths of winning at Punchestown as well.

Reappearing over a trip of two miles and five furlongs, short of his best, he is unlikely to be seen to best effect but a return to Cheltenham should be on the cards if all goes well.

“Gordon’s been looking at this race for him for a while now and then head on to Cheltenham,” said Frank Berry, owner JP McManus’ racing manager.

“He’s had a few little hiccups earlier in the season, but he’s back now in good form and we’re hoping to get a nice run into him on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t have thought we’d see him at his best this week, the trip’s a bit short, he doesn’t love heavy ground and he always improves for a run. That’s why he’s always gone well in the spring.”

Elliott also runs Delta Work and Galvin, who are both building towards the cross-country at Cheltenham and Beacon Edge, winner of the race in 2021 for Noel Meade.

Also reappearing is the Charles Byrnes-trained Blazing Khal, winner of this race 12 months ago but not sighted since finishing sixth behind Sire Du Berlais at Cheltenham.

The other Grade Two on the card sees Elliott’s American Mike and Favori De Champdou take on Willie Mullins’ pair of Minella Cocooner and Nick Rockett in the William Hill Ten Up Novice Chase.

Brighterdaysahead will be hoping to book her Cheltenham ticket for Elliott in the Listed Apple’s Jade Mares Novice Hurdle.