Siyola justifies being held in high regard by Gosdens

John and Thady Gosden could have a talented filly on their hands having unleashed Siyola in the bet365 “Wild Card” Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Sandown.

Unraced as a two-year-old, the Juddmonte-owned daughter of Siyouni was sent off at 4-1 for her racecourse debut in the hands of William Buick and showed plenty of potential to run down the 5-2 favourite and Clarehaven stablemate Beeley in the closing stages.

It is a race the Gosden team have won with Emily Upjohn in the past and hopes are now high they could have another high-ranking prospect in their midst.

“We liked her a lot and were always coming for this race – she was the one who was selected for this race and I have always liked this race a lot,” said John Gosden.

“When the other horse (Beeley) got loose at Newbury, it kind of concertinaed things and she had to come here and they had to race against each other. I have a high opinion of both fillies and I think they have shown it today, the winner has always looked a classy type.

“She’s a very leggy girl and does not carry massive weight to her or anything, but she has always shown us a lovely level of ability. She was just very immature last year, we did educational work but she was never ready to race.”

Victory in this race gives Siyola automatic entry into the Betfred Oaks if connections wish, but her handler sounded a note of caution on any Epsom participation, suggesting her main summer target could well be the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, there is a chance she may follow in the footsteps of previous winner Emily Upjohn if heading to York for her next start, with Gosden highlighting the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes as a possible option.

“It might all come a bit soon for her, the hurly-burly of Epsom, and she could be more of a Ribblesdale filly,” continued Gosden.

“I think we will sit down and we may go to a novice with a penalty, or you could look at a Musidora – that comes a bit quick but you could look at that on a nice, flat, galloping track – and you could look at the Listed race at Newbury as well.

“The thing I hate about novice races is giving away 7lb, especially if there is a nice maiden in there. So maybe we will look at the two Listed races.”

Hand Of God advertised his class to get on the scoresheet and provide Harry Charlton with a notable victory in the bet365 Esher Cup.

The Beckhampton-trained colt had shown good ability as a two-year-old, signing off with a taking success in a Newmarket maiden, and put his stamina to good use in this one-mile event, as he beat off all challengers to make all in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Charlton, who took over sole control of his family’s Berkshire operation at the beginning of this season, is now toying with the idea of stepping the son of Churchill up to 10 furlongs, with Newbury’s London Gold Cup a possible next port of call for the successful even-money favourite.

“The Esher Cup is one of the famous handicaps and it is nice to win it,” said Charlton.

“I was told after he won at Newmarket that if he had run in the Sun Chariot that day, he would have finished fourth, so my time people told me it was a good performance, even if the form around it wasn’t.

“I said to Ryan that I thought he would stay and some of the other horses are seven-furlong horses that have been keen, that are now stepping up in trip. I said to go and make it and he should stay up the hill.

“He’s a great physical, who was always going to be better this year. In our heads, last year he was going to stay 12 furlongs but he probably won’t stay that far. Ryan said he has enough tactical speed for a mile but I think he will stay 10.

“I think he will ultimately be a 10-furlong horse and something like the London Gold Cup springs to mind if owner Mohammed Jaber wants to go down that route. We will talk to him and see what he thinks.”

Also with the London Gold Cup in mind is David Menuisier after seeing Goodwood Odyssey (5-1) claim the Nordoff & Robbins Judy Martin Memorial Handicap, while Andrew Balding’s Equity Law (15-2) bounced back from an underwhelming return at Bath to oblige in the five-furlong bet365 Handicap.

Owned by Jeff Smith, the mount of Oisin Murphy brought some smart course form from last season to the table and showed a good attitude to see off Shagraan by three-quarters of a length.

“He disappointed us first time out and we thought he’d go really well, he just got stuck in the mud, but that was much more like it today,” said Balding.

“He’s a smart sprint handicapper, so there’s lots to look forward to and he should keep improving. We will stick to five furlongs until after Royal Ascot.

“We will probably look at the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes and he will probably have to go up to about 90 to be safe to get into that.”