Sizing Pottsie is Webster wonder for Harrington and Power

Jessica Harrington’s Sizing Pottsie relished soft conditions at Navan to triumph in the Grade Two Webster Cup Chase under Robbie Power.

The eight-year-old went off at 11-2 after a second-placed performance in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park and took the lead two fences from home, shaking off Cilaos Emery after he blundered at the last and holding off a strong challenge from 13-8 favourite Master McShee.

Prevailing by three-quarters of a length on the line, Power felt the going was instrumental to the victory and said that good ground has been the undoing of the gelding in the past.

“He’s been a fantastic servant for connections, but that ground is vital to him,” he explained.

“He’s run some disappointing races but I think the majority of them have been down to the ground.

“Even yielding to soft ground is no use to him, he has to have proper heavy ground.

“He won the Flyingbolt here as well and it’s a place like this that he usually gets heavy ground.

“He did a very good bit of work on Tuesday morning so we knew he had come on from Gowran, which was good.

“I heard the other horse (Master McShee) coming but I wasn’t stopping going to the line. He does stay further, he stays two and a half and a bit more than that even.”

When it was suggested time might be running out as regards to the ground he added: “We’ve had a very dry winter so hopefully not. You never know.

“He’s a good horse, he’s just had his issues and the ground is the key to him.”