Skelton full of hope for big run from Grey Dawning at Warwick

Grey Dawning will look to continue on an upward curve in the Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick on Saturday.

The Dan Skelton-trained gelding has been beaten only once in five runs under rules so far, winning two bumpers and two hurdles.

His last victory came in a two-mile-five-furlong Kempton handicap, where he came home a length and a half to the good on soft ground.

Conditions are likely to be equally testing, if not more, in the Grade Two at Warwick, but Skelton is confident the grey will not be deterred by the ground.

“I’ve had this race in mind for a while and we took in Kempton en route,” he said.

“That was a handicap but obviously he showed really good form there by winning.

“The track and trip will be no issue and he handles really soft ground so that should be fine for him as well.”

Gary Moore’s Givega brings his unbeaten record to Warwick and looks to extend that run of form up in class.

The seven-year-old is from the same family as Willie Mullins’ brilliant mare Quevaga and has won his two novice hurdle contests by a combined 18 lengths.

Moore said of his charge, who is also a point-to-point winner: “It’s a big step up in grade and a big step up in distance but I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t stay, he’s got plenty of stamina in his pedigree and he’s going to get the ground that he likes so you would hope he goes there with every chance.

“As long as he settles in the race – he can be a little keen at home. But if he settles well he should be fine.

“He’s a horse I like a lot. I think his year will be next year more than this year when he goes over a fence and he’s one to look forward to. I know he’s a seven-year-old now but he’s got very low mileage.”

Lucinda Russell’s Snake Roll won a Newcastle novice by 13 lengths last time out and was third to subsequent Tolworth winner Tahmuras in a Listed contest at Haydock prior to that.

He now steps up in trip slightly in trip from his most recent run and Russell is hopeful that he will fare well on testing ground.

“I think this step up in trip will suit him,” she said.

“I’m happy with the ground, he’s got quite a round action so he will cope with the heavy ground.

“It’s going to be very different to all three of his races he’s had for us so far and with the distance it’s going to be a staying event where he will probably not get his own way in front like he did with his two wins.

“He’s a lovely horse and one that really in a way we’re playing for time before we go over fences with him, but he’s shown much more talent than we could have hoped, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Tom Lacey is represented by Ginny’s Destiny, a seven-year-old son of Yeats who has last seen winning a novice contest over course and distance in November.

The bay will be ridden by Stan Sheppard, who has partnered him in all but one of his four career starts.

“He is top-rated in the race and if the handicapper has it right then he should win,” the jockey said.

“One or two in there have a bit more experience than he does, but he has come on a lot mentally since his first start at Aintree this season.

“He did more wrong than right that day, but then he put it all together at Warwick last time. He travelled really well and though he had a good look when he got to the final hurdle he won smartly.

“I schooled him two days before he ran at Warwick last time and he was much more settled at home. He seems to have grown up a lot and Aintree just took the edge of him.

“It is definitely not a negative having that course form behind him as we know that he handles the track. The ground might be a bit softer than when he won there before, but that shouldn’t be a problem either.”