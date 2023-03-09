Skelton full of hope Protektorat can make his presence felt

Dan Skelton is relishing the chance to reach the “pinnacle of our sport” when his Betfair Chase hero Protektorat attempts to prove the doubters wrong in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Son of the greatest show jumpers to enter a ring and having attended Paul Nicholls’ Ditcheat finishing school during the halcyon days of Kauto Star and Denman, one could be forgiven for thinking that achieving Gold Cup glory is simply Skelton achieving his destiny.

However, the Alcester-based handler – who is celebrating his 10th year with a training licence – far from agrees. And although he hopes his ambition carries him to near the top of the training tree, he is well aware of the pitfalls in taking things for granted in sport.

“I don’t think you’re entitled to any of that (big-race success),” said Skelton.

“In sport you are not entitled to anything and the second you think you are entitled to something, it will go wrong.

“I hope to be able to train Gold Cup, Champion Chase, Champion Hurdle, Grand National contenders for many years to come and hopefully one or two of them are lucky enough to land them, but there is no entitlement to it all.

“I think we’re good enough. Harry (Skelton) is a good enough rider without a doubt. But the biggest thing about it is you have got to have the right horse.”

That right horse could well be Protektorat, who was third behind A Plus Tard when first reporting for Gold Cup duty 12 months ago and turned the tables on his misfiring Prestbury Park conqueror when romping to Grade One glory at Haydock in November.

Skelton admits he left the eight-year-old significantly undercooked when he was a well-held favourite in the Cotswold Chase in January, but believes he should be judged on his exploits on Merseyside and could prove massively overlooked once the screw has been tightened ahead of the blue riband.

“He is one who will stay on the day and that will give us a big chance on the day,” continued Skelton. “That is one of the bigger weapons in our arsenal – we are confirmed to like the track and trip.

“It is very exciting to have this type of horse and the Gold Cup is definitely the pinnacle of our sport – there is no question about that. But I don’t negate the fact he has already won a Betfair Chase which is one of our grails.

“I think he’s being overlooked because his trainer didn’t get him as fit as he could have (on Trials day). I would love to prove them wrong. He was third in it last year when he was only half the horse he is now.”

The most solid horse this season looks like Bravemansgame

Skelton acknowledges the undoubted potential of the Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs, but when assessing Protektorat’s opposition, he picks out King George winner Bravemansgame as one that needs the utmost respect.

He added: “Galopin Des Champs might saunter round with (Paul) Townend minding his own business and then five strides out from the last he gives him a kick in the belly, he zooms off and wasn’t it obvious that he was the best horse in the race given what he did as a novice.

“The most solid horse this season looks like Bravemansgame. Yes, he hasn’t done it over three-mile-two at Cheltenham and I have seen it many times before that you’re not guaranteed to get three-mile-two – it is an unusual trip around a pretty hard track.

“But any question mark over how tough he would be when the going got tough was quickly and properly answered at Kempton. He looked like he could have been second but didn’t want to be. He kicked on really well from the back of the last and looked like a true stayer, so I think he’s very much a solid player.

“If A Plus Tard got a bit of nice ground, he’d have to be a player as long as the wheels are underneath him – one bad run does not make a bad horse – while Noble Yeats is a confirmed stayer and there’s plenty to work on from the Cotswold.”

Protektorat is owned in partnership by a collection of household names in the world of racehorse ownership – Ged Mason, Sir Alex Ferguson and John and Lisa Hales.

None of them are strangers to success on the biggest stage, especially John Hales whose famous yellow silks have been carried to glory by some of the most popular horses of the last 30 years.

One race missing from the Hales’ portfolio is the blue riband and Skelton believes it would be special moment if Protektorat could do what the magnificent One Man could not in 1996 and 1997 and storm up the Cheltenham hill to Gold Cup glory.

“I think John Hales’ only missing piece is the Gold Cup,” explained Skelton.

“He’s won the King George, he’s won the Grand National, he’s won the Betfair now, he’s won the Hennessy, he’s won the Champion Chase, he’s won the Arkle.

“I think the only one he hasn’t won is the Gold Cup, so it would be very special to give him the missing key.”