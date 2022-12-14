Skelton ready to take on Edwardstone with Nube Negra

Dan Skelton is relishing the prospect of Nube Negra taking on Tingle Creek hero Edwardstone in Kempton’s Desert Orchid Chase later this month.

The eight-year-old won the December 27 Grade Two in 2020 when lowering the colours of Altior in a performance that propelled him into Champion Chase contention, while Alan King’s Arkle champion also has winning course-and-distance form to his name having won the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase by an imperious 10 lengths on the card last year.

The pair were set to lock horns in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham in November, but Edwardstone’s late defection on account of drying ground conditions allowed Skelton’s charge to make light work of the two-mile contest, scoring by eight lengths.

With Edwardstone triumphing in style on his belated reappearance at Sandown, the duo will finally face off in a mouthwatering Christmas clash – one in which Skelton believes Nube Negra will not go down without a fight.

He said: “He could only do what he did in the Shloer Chase. The ground was a bit quicker for a few and that is how the chips landed, but he was very good and since then he has been good at home.

“Kempton definitely suits him and he beat Altior in the race and at the time he was the first horse to beat Altior at two miles. We are very happy with him and we will go and give it our best.

“He is in really good form and we know he can compete at the top level. I understand that Alan is going there with Edwardstone, who will be a formidable opponent, but we are not going to be easily brushed aside.

“I know there is a difference in price between them for the Queen Mother and we know Edwardstone will start favourite here but that doesn’t worry us.”

Skelton could already have a Christmas winner to his name by the time Nube Negra takes to the track if either Galia Des Liteaux or Ballygrifincottage oblige in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at the Sunbury track.

Both have made impressive starts to their respective chasing careers and will be given an entry in the Boxing Day Grade One.

He continued: “Galia Des Liteaux will get an entry in the Kauto Star as will Ballygrifincottage. She will also get in the mares’ only chase at Doncaster and I will also look at Warwick in January.

“She was fantastic at Bangor. She is a beautiful big mare and I always thought chasing was going to be her game. We wanted to go to Warwick for the two-and-a-half-mile mares’ Listed race, but unfortunately that was called off.

“Ballygrifincottage would want it good to soft bordering soft at Kempton to be a consideration for the Kauto Star.

“He was very good at Haydock and I believe he has actually taken a step forward at home in the meantime, but conditions will dictate what we end up doing.”