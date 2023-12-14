Skelton ‘really happy’ with smart prospect Grey Dawning

Grey Dawning will take his “next step on the ladder” over fences in the Cheltenham & South-West Racing Club Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on Friday.

A Grade Two winner over hurdles last term, he lost little in defeat behind Stay Away Fay at Exeter on his chasing bow before showing his class over the larger obstacles in a competitive graduation chase at Haydock 20 days ago.

Grand National third Gaillard Du Mesnil and Grade One-winning hurdler Apple Away were among the beaten horses on Merseyside and with Dan Skelton resisting the urge to make the step up to Graded company at this present time, Grey Dawning gets a first taste of the undulations of Prestbury Park.

“I’m really happy with him and there’s a bit of soft ground there as well, which is great,” said Skelton.

“He carries a penalty but he has to wherever he goes really, unless it is a Grade One.

“It’s another step on the ladder for him, but I’m very happy with him.

“He can go to Warwick on the 13th (of January) for a Graded race after this and I’m very happy with him.”

Trelawne won three of his four hurdles outings and Kim Bailey’s seven-year-old thrived when switching to the larger obstacles at Carlisle last month.

Alan King’s Tritonic was once one of the favourites for the Triumph Hurdle but, now a six-year-old, he is another to take kindly to fences when making a winning start at Wincanton.

Jonjo O’Neill’s Crebilly had yet to be asked any serious questions when a faller two out in a race won by Ginny’s Destiny here last month and only 2lb separates the pair on official figures as they prepare to lock horns once again.

The latter went on to win the race by 10 lengths and his trainer Paul Nicholls is predicting another bold show, despite a 5lb penalty.

He told Betfair: “New to us this season, he relishes the current testing ground conditions and was impressive when winning on his second start over fences at this course last time.

“He made all the running that day, was two lengths ahead when his sole challenger fell at the second last and was subsequently raised 8lbs to a mark of 141. He is a decent prospect, worked well on Wednesday morning and I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on in this stronger race.”

Blue Hop has a great record when fresh and completes the line-up on his chasing debut for the ambitious Ben Brookhouse.