Skelton unimpressed by handicapper comments on National entries

Dan Skelton believes the lack of British-trained runners in the Grand National shows responsibility from his colleagues in the training ranks – while also calling some of the recent remarks from the handicapper unhelpful.

Only 31 of the initial 85 entries for the Aintree marathon on April 15 are trained in the UK with the Irish responsible for almost two-thirds of the possibles as they look to extend their winning streak in the world’s most famous steeplechase.

British Horseracing Authority handicapper Martin Greenwood, the man responsible for framing the Grand National weights, suggested the lack of UK-trained contenders reflected the “demise” of the National Hunt scene in Britain.

However, Skelton is quick to defend his fellow handlers by pointing out the various reasons which have led to this situation as well as well as the fact trainers need to take a responsible approach towards the stamina-sapping event.

He said: “I find the handicapper’s comments offensive. He said it shows the demise of British racing. He’s an official of British racing and he shouldn’t be making comments like that. I just find it offensive.

“We don’t ask a referee when they come off a pitch what they think. It is an official’s job to officiate and I thought that was a rather unhelpful comment.

“I wouldn’t use the word demise but the numbers are down. So you are only going to get those horses that are eligible entered and we do have a few less in the UK than perhaps did and will have in the future.”

Yes 100-1 shots can win it, but non-staying 100-1 shots don't

Skelton went on: “What you have to remember about races like the Grand National is the race is really tough.

“People look at all the positives of these races, but the negatives never get covered. A horse that goes and has a bad experience in the Grand National, it might never get over it, it could take a year to get over it, you just never know.

“Putting your horse in that arena when it isn’t ready for it is sometimes not the right thing to do, so when you see that entries are down there is a whole plethora of reasons for it.

“In a way I actually feel it is responsible, I feel it is a responsible reaction and I think the more people who consider exactly what goes on rather than thinking it’s the Grand National I want a runner in it, the better for us all because it’s a tough, tough race.

“Yes 100-1 shots can win it, but non-staying 100-1 shots don’t.

“There is a lot of thought that goes into it and I think if people actually thought, you know what, I’m not going to (enter), I say good decision because there is nothing comfortable about seeing horses not complete in that race and I think we’ve all got a part to play there.”

Skelton was a part of Paul Nicholls’ backroom staff when Neptune Collonges landed the Grand National by the barest of margins in 2012.

At the time Ditcheat was home to a galaxy of National Hunt superstars, but the Lodge Hill handler explained how he was blown away by the locals love of the popular John Hales-owned grey and how he would love to win the race himself one day.

“I love the race, I think it is a fabulous public spectacle,” continued Skelton.

“The Liverpudlians fully embrace it as their race and everyone knows we love going up to Aintree, it’s a fabulous place to go.

“I would love to win it and when I worked for Paul I was staggered by the public adoration when Neptune Collonges won.

“I guess it helped he was a grey horse but at the time we had the likes of Kauto Star, Denman, Master Minded, Big Buck’s – all these superstars – and we thought we were fairly used to public interest in a our horses and then along comes a Grand National winner and it blows your mind.

“It is great for the sport and I think we should be concentrating on the positives rather than using the word demise.”

In response to Skelton’s comments, a BHA spokesperson said: “Any fan of British jump racing wants to see as many entries as possible in our greatest race taking on the best that Ireland and the rest of the world has to offer.

“It’s what makes the Grand National such an exciting event that is watched internationally by millions of people.

“And while the number of entries is down on previous years there is a huge amount of good work going on within the sport – including by BHA officials – to ensure that British jump racing is in the best position to flourish.

“Martin was simply trying to reflect the disappointment of many British racing fans and it is regrettable if his comments caused any concern.”