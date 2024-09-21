Sky Majesty reigns for Haggas at Ayr

Sky Majesty maintained her unbeaten record with a gutsy success in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Firth of Clyde at Ayr.

The Group Three contest attracted a field of 13 fillies but only one of them was unbeaten.

Admittedly, Sky Majesty had only had run once but the form had been boosted and she clearly had plenty of potential, so much so she was sent off the 16-5 favourite.

For one so inexperienced she looked very straightforward, with Callum Rodriguez coming down the centre of the track and making his challenge entering the final furlong.

Irish challenger Grand Marques came with a run and the final contender was Maw Lam, who finished third in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but Sky Majesty held on by a neck and a short head.

Haggas said: “She did really well and she had to be really tough.

“She’s come a long way in a short time, she didn’t win her first race by far and she hasn’t won by far today.

“She did well because she had no experience against some experienced horses, so it was a very pleasing performance so it was good to see.

“I actually think a bit more cut in the ground would suit her better too.

“I suspect she’ll run again but there’s nothing set in stone, possibly the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte (at Chantilly). That’s a Group Two against the boys but it might be worth a look on October 12.”