Slate Lane reported to have avoided infection in tendon injury
Slate Lane appears to have avoided infection to the injury which has likely ended his career.
The Emmet Mullins-trained five-year-old had improved at a rate of knots and won his fourth race in succession since joining his new stable when successful at Haydock last weekend in a valuable event.
However, on returning to the paddock it was clear that Slate Lane had picked up an injury and unfortunately it emerged he had severed a tendon by striking into himself.
“He’s staved off the infection. We had a bit of a fright on Tuesday night but he’s OK,” said Mullins.
“We’ve had one surgery, we didn’t need to do a second flushing of the joint. It’s as good as can be hoped for at this time.
“There is 50 per cent damage done to the tendon, but in terms of life-threatening we’ve had good news that there is no infection in the joint.
“It’s a case of saving the horse and that is all that is on our mind at the moment.”
