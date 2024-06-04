Slattery on weather watch for Haydock contender Easy

Andy Slattery intends on bringing his exciting filly Easy to Haydock on Saturday as long as there is enough cut in the ground.

The winner of two of her three races to date, she holds entries in both the five-furlong Betfred Passionate About Sport Achilles Stakes and the Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes over seven.

Having won a Listed race at Cork last time out over six furlongs, Slattery would rather go out in trip for the time being.

“The plan is to bring her over for the seven-furlong race, the John of Gaunt, as long as there’s enough juice in the ground,” said Slattery.

“We’re desperate to run her, we had her in at the Curragh the other day (Greenlands Stakes) and if the race was the Sunday she’d have been fine, but it was just too quick the day of the race.

“She’s been on the go a long time and it was just a case of finding a race for her as it’s so long since she ran (March 30).

“I think she will get seven easily and have enough speed over five, while six is probably ideal for her with cut in the ground.

“The race I’ve got my eye on is the Flying Five and Ascot on Champions Day is another possible.

“She works brilliantly and finds everything so easy at home, that’s how she got her name. We’ve never had anything like her.”