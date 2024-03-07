Slevin dares to dream as Fastorslow goes for Gold

J J Slevin is doing his best to keep his feet on the ground as he prepares to shoot for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory aboard Fastorslow.

The County Wexford-born rider already has a couple of Festival victories on his CV, breaking his duck aboard Champagne Classic in the 2017 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle before doubling his tally two years later after steering Band Of Outlaws to success in the Boodles.

He has enjoyed Grade One success on home soil both before and since those Cheltenham triumphs, as well as securing an Irish Grand National verdict, but could take his career to new heights if he can strike blue riband gold on his return to the Cotswolds.

It could all have been so different for Slevin, who earned himself a degree in journalism before the pulling power of riding horses proved all too much. One fancies he made the right call.

“It was a back-up really, I knew how hard riding horses was and how hard it was to make a living out of it,” said Slevin.

“History and English were my best subjects in school and I thought I’d go for journalism. I suppose to say I really loved it would be stretching it, but I got through it.”

In the past 12 months, Slevin appears to have come across his horse of a lifetime, with Fastorslow elevating himself from high-class handicapper to a major contender for the sport’s highest honours.

Even his rider admits to having been surprised by his rise through the ranks, saying: “He always felt like a nice horse, but the unfortunate thing is there’s loads of horses that feel like a nice horse but don’t get there.

“It would have been hard to envisage he’d get to where he’s got to, in all honesty.”

Fastorslow has twice been narrowly denied a Cheltenham Festival win, going down by just a short head to Commander Of Fleet in the 2022 Coral Cup and pushing subsequent Grand National hero Corach Rambler to a neck in last season’s Ultima Handicap Chase.

It was after that second effort at Prestbury Park that he really found another gear, as he inflicted a shock defeat upon the Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs in the Punchestown Gold Cup – and he proved that was no fluke by beating the same horse again on his comeback in the John Durkan at the same venue.

Galopin Des Champs comprehensively turned the tables when they clashed again in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown, but Slevin is optimistic his mount can make more of a race of it at Cheltenham.

“It was a good run (at Leopardstown), hopefully we’ll have a different scenario in the Gold Cup and hopefully we can turn the tables on him. It won’t be easy, but we’ll see,” he said.

“I got upsides him and made him work and I was hoping he might not pick up, but he did. For a minute, I thought it might be on, but your man found another gear and he’s a very good horse, isn’t he?

“Galopin probably likes a bit softer ground and our lad is versatile enough. I’d say Leopardstown really suits Galopin as well, any track suits him, but he really likes Leopardstown.

“I think a different scenario of the race is probably going to be a big thing, I’d imagine it’ll unfold a good bit different to Leopardstown, with a bigger field and flowing along, with a few more going forward – and we can use his jumping and use his travelling.”

Very few horses would give you a feel like him, he's pure class, all quality and a real athlete

It is this perceived mixture of speed and stamina that Slevin views as key to Fastorslow’s chances of charging up the famous Cheltenham hill in front, a scenario he is keen to put to the back of his mind until the moment of truth arrives.

“Very few horses would give you a feel like him, he’s pure class, all quality and a real athlete,” he added.

“He’s loads of speed and Galopin is the same. Those Gold Cup horses, they could turn up against the top two milers and probably give them a race, that’s the sort of horse you need. They’re the best beasts over fences in these isles at the moment.

“It would be massive to win a Gold Cup, you don’t even dream about it really, it’s that sort of stuff.

“I don’t even let myself think about it at the moment, to be second-favourite for a Gold Cup. We just take it day by day.”

It is certainly not a one-horse show as far as Slevin is concerned, with Ryanair Chase favourite Banbridge, Triumph Hurdle hopeful Nurburgring and Stayers’ Hurdle outsider Home By The Lee also among his likely rides.

To be heading to the sport’s showpiece meeting with a handful of live chances is not something the jockey takes for granted.

He said: “You did dream growing up and then as you get older, you think it’s never going to happen, so I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s been a while since my last Cheltenham winner, they’re hard to come by and another one would definitely be nice.”