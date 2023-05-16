Slipofthepen loses unbeaten record at Sandown
Slipofthepen had to settle for third, as Captain Winters was given a superb, enterprising ride by Neil Callan to cause an upset in the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown.
Royal runner Slipofthepen – who came into the race unbeaten after landing two all-weather mile races at Kempton – was sent off the 4-9 favourite under James Doyle to win for the King and Queen.
However, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Night Of Thunder colt was a stride or two slow from the stalls and was still last of the quartet turning for home.
Though he appeared to travel well as the keen Grey’s Monument set the pace, Slipofthepen did not pick up as expected.
Callan stole a march on the Kevin Ryan-trained 12-1 outsider approaching two furlongs out and with Finn’s Charm – who had beaten him 10 lengths at Musselburgh – folding quickly, it was left to the long-time leader to keep up the challenge.
Though Captain Winters tired near the line, he just had enough to score by a fast-diminishing nose.
