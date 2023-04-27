Slipofthepen still in Guineas frame following Newmarket workout
Slipofthepen could yet give King Charles III a Classic runner on his Coronation Day after warming up for a possible Qipco 2000 Guineas bid with a racecourse gallop at Newmarket.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt is a son of Night Of Thunder, who won the 2000 Guineas in 2014 for Richard Hannon, and has been visually impressive in winning each of his two starts to date.
The three-year-old enjoyed a leg stretch on the Rowley Mile on Thursday and retains the option of returning to the track on Saturday week, where he would carry the royal colours of the King and the Queen Consort just hours after His Majesty is officially crowned at Westminster Abbey.
Speaking after Slipofthepen’s morning gallop, John Gosden said: “He worked well and we’ll obviously make our decision over the next few days.”
Slipofthepen is a best priced 20-1 to strike gold in the 2000 Guineas, a race the late Queen Elizabeth II won in 1958 with Pall Mall.
James Doyle has partnered Slipofthepen to his two Kempton triumphs and was also on board for his Thursday morning spin – and with stable jockey Frankie Dettori seemingly set to partner Chaldean in the Guineas, Godolphin-retained rider Doyle could again come in for the mount, subject to his availability.
“It depends. Frankie at the moment obviously has Chaldean, the Dewhurst winner, so we’ll just have to see,” Gosden added.
“Depending on what else runs, James may well be available. There are decisions to be made.”
