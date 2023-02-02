Sly keeping watch as ex-inmate Cadeau aims for Leopardstown honours

Pam Sly will be a keen observer when former pupil Special Cadeau tackles the Future Stars (C & G) I.N.H. Flat Race at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The son of Nathaniel was bred, owned and trained by Sly in his formative years, making a winning debut in a Huntingdon bumper for the Singlecote handler as a three-year-old in November 2021 before transferring to Willie Mullins after being sold for £220,000 the following month.

Now owned by the Clipper Logistics Group, the five-year-old made an eye-catching debut for his new Closutton training team in the Leopardstown bumper won by Thomas Mullins’ Fascile Mode over the Christmas period.

Backed into 9-2 for that contest, he was ridden from the front and put up a likeable display before fading into third late on.

However, the front three were well clear of the rest of the field and Sly is looking forward to seeing how the strapping gelding progresses for the master of Closutton.

She said: “I do keep an eye on him. He’s a nice horse and I hope they have a lot of fun with him.

“I did say to Willie Mullins that I thought he could win on the Flat because he was big, he was about 17 hands.

“I thought he ran quite well when he was third at Leopardstown over Christmas. They front-ran with him and his outside ear was flicking the whole time, but the others were well behind, including the favourite.

“He’ll look after him, won’t he (Mullins), that’s the joy of it.”