30 July 2023

Smith content despite reduction in King George crowd

By NewsChain Sport
30 July 2023

Ascot’s director of racing Nick Smith insisted he was “very pleased” with attendances at the two-day King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes Festival meeting.

It culminated with a pulsating clash between Hukum and Westover, with the former narrowly prevailing.

“It was a fabulous race, a deep race and fought out by two popular older horses,” he said.

“It was a race for the ages, although from a purely purist point of view, we needed the Derby winner to play a part. For whatever reason, he sadly was beaten before the race got started – that’s horses for you. The other three-year-old, King Of Steel, ran his race, but it was all about the two who drew clear, really.”

However, rail strikes played a part, with the crowd diminished as a result.

Smith added: “Overall, we have been very pleased with the turnout of just under 19,000, which given the rail strikes, was commendable.

“We moved a few things around on the Friday schedule and that seemed to work in terms of field size, and we were treated to a good King George, with a great finish. I think we have got to be happy in the circumstances. It was a great advertisement for racing, which is the main thing.”

