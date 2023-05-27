Smooth sailing for Dramatised in Temple Stakes

Dramatised came with a powerful late challenge to land Group Two honours in the Betfred Temple Stakes at Haydock.

Last seen finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, Dramatised was sent off the 4-1 favourite for trainer Karl Burke and jockey William Buick.

The three-year-old was settled off the pace by Buick as both Live In The Dream and The Platinum Queen were eager to make their presence felt early.

However, Buick rode a perfect waiting race and when he gave Dramatised the signal, she quickly made strides up the near side rail, collaring Live In The Dream inside the last of the five furlongs.

Equilateral, a 20-1 shot, did his best to challenge down the middle of the track, but Dramatised was just too good, prevailing by a length, with Live In The Dream keeping on for third ahead of Existent.

Burke said: “I think the rail was an advantage on the day, we knew Live In The Dream was going to go forward and we were just going to tag onto him.

“I told William to try and keep as close to the rail as he could and he rode his luck a little bit, but there was just enough room to force his way through there.

“It was always the plan to start her off here, unless it was very heavy ground, and the plan now is to go for the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot, then to York for the Nunthorpe and then back to America (Breeders’ Cup) hopefully.”

The owner (Steve Parkin of Clipper Logistics) is in Monaco for Grand Prix. He didn't need to go over there to see a Formula One, did he?

He went on: “She’s always had plenty of speed and it’s been about keeping her lid on her, but she’s a lot more mature this year. A trip to the Breeders’ Cup made her grow up.

“William has never sat on her before, but he said she was a little bit rusty and took a hundred yards to kick into top gear. We haven’t drilled her at home and I’m sure she’ll sharpen up from today.

“She deserves her shot at Group Ones and hopefully we can nick one.

