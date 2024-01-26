Snowden and Kellard team up for Grand Military Gold

Jamie Snowden rekindled his love affair with the Grand Military Gold Cup as Farceur Du Large provided the trainer with a fifth victory in the Sandown feature.

Formerly a captain in the King’s Royal Hussars, Snowden landed the prize four times in six years as a jockey between 2002 and 2007, with three of those wins provided by champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

Having enjoyed spells as pupil assistant to the Ditcheat handler and later as assistant to Nicky Henderson, Snowden began his own training career in 2008 and is fast approaching the 400-winner mark.

With Major Will Kellard in the saddle, Farceur Du Large was an 11-1 shot to get the Snowden name back on the Grand Military Gold Cup winner’s board and found plenty for pressure from the final fence to see off the challenge of 85-40 favourite Rose Of Arcadia by four and a quarter lengths.

Farceur Du Large was making his debut for the Snowden stable, having been bought for £16,000 from Gigginstown House Stud in August with this race in mind.

“It was a very good race to me as a jockey during my short service time in the army. To come back and win it as a trainer is great as it is where it all started off,” said Snowden.

“If it wasn’t for these kinds of days I wouldn’t be where I am today. I remember a day at Sandhurst when I was on officer training and there was a knock on the door of the guards’ room I was in. I was ushered up to the commandant’s office thinking I was in trouble.

“It turned out that the jockey that was supposed to be riding the Royal Irish Hussars horse the following day was stuck in a mortar attack in Northern Ireland and I got the call up.

It is not the most prestigious of races we have been lucky enough to win, but in my heart it is a very special race

“The following day instead of going into the gas chamber (for a training exercise), I went into the commandant’s car to Sandown to ride the winner of the Grand Military Gold Cup. I then ended up at the Royal Lodge (Windsor) having a drink with the Queen and Queen Mother.

“Throughout my whole army career I ended up riding horses from that one day, and it has catapulted me into the position that I am in today.

“It is not the most prestigious of races we have been lucky enough to win, but in my heart it is a very special race.”

Kellard, 32, saluted the crowd after passing the post in front and was clearly elated.

He said: “That is my first winner full stop. I’ve been riding since about 2015. I’ve finished second in this, and I’ve come third in it. I’ve come second in point-to-points. I’ve hit the crossbar that many times so it has been a long time coming. It is some feeling.

“I would have been happy to keep on riding around here and never ride a winner, but to win the Grand Military Gold Cup is something else.

“I hope we come back here in a few weeks for the Royal Artillery Gold Cup. I’m still serving so it is a challenge to fit it all in, but to ride a couple of times around here each year makes it all worth it.”

Major Charlie O’Shea partnered Georgi Girl (7-2 favourite) to victory in the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Having won the Grand Military Gold Cup on the same card two years ago aboard Rolling Dylan, O’Shea again hit target as he guided this Philip Hobbs and Johnson White-trained mare to a 19-length victory.

O’Shea said: “They said to me coming in that she was in good order and the stable is in top form. The hard work was done before me - I had loads of horse turning in.

“Johnson gave me a call a few weeks ago and said ‘why haven’t you been to ride out as we have got a couple of nice horses for you’. I said I would come in and this was the payback.

“When a yard like that does all the hard work for me, I just turn up, steer her around and come in grinning.”

Gary Moore enjoyed a double on the card, with Ballybentragh (6-1) initiating the brace when landing the Cardinal Wolsey ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle for his ebullient owner-jockey David Maxwell.

The point-to-point recruit coped well with conditions on his debut under rules and proved two and a quarter lengths too strong for the 30-100 favourite Southoftheborder.

Moore said: “He has always worked like a nice horse and he loves his jumping. I’ve not had him that long to be honest with you and a lot of the credit must go to Noel Fehily, who has pre-trained him with David Crosse.

“I’d like to think he can improve a bit for today. He is a lovely, big horse and he should be jumping a fence. He will go chasing next season.”

Moore doubled up with the Niall Houlihan-ridden Kotmask, who comfortably justified 3-1 favouritism in the Long Water Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

Harry Cobden booted home the last two winners of the day, landing the Hampton Court Handicap Hurdle on Havaila (100-30) and the Anne Boleyn Novices’ Handicap Hurdle on Gyllen (5-1).