Snowden excited to have Reach For The Moon to go jumping

One-time Derby favourite Reach For The Moon is set to pursue a career over hurdles this winter, having left John and Thady Gosden to join Jamie Snowden.

The son of Sea The Stars looked destined for the top following a brilliant victory in the 2021 Solario Stakes, but was beaten by Bayside Boy on his final juvenile start in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster – his conqueror on Town Moor winning last year’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Despite that defeat, optimism remained he could claim Derby glory for the late Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year – but ultimately he did not make the trip to Epsom, not reappearing until a promising run in the Heron Stakes at Sandown before finishing second in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last season.

Having disappointed on his next start in France, Reach For The Moon was gelded during the winter – but he has again finished well beaten twice in the royal silks this term, most recently finishing down the field in the Royal Hunt Cup, and he is being readied for a change of code.

“He’s not with us yet, but he’s left John Gosden’s and has been down at Henrietta Knight’s learning to jump,” said Snowden.

“He is now back at Sandringham having a bit of a break and will come to us later on.

“It’s really exciting. He’ll have a couple of months at Sandringham I guess and then he’ll come to us and will hopefully be ready to run sometime in the new year.”

With the autumn drawing closer, Snowden is beginning to make running plans for three of his stable stars in Ga Law, Datsalrightgino and You Wear It Well.

Ga Law won last season’s Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham before losing his way in the new year, while Datsalrightgino was last seen landing Grade Two honours in the Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices’ Chase at Ayr.

Your Wear It Well provided her trainer with Cheltenham Festival success when landing the Jack De Bromhead Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle in March before finishing fifth against the boys at Aintree.

Snowden added: “They were our big three from last year I suppose and they are all back in and in good order at the moment.

“Your Wear It Well will probably start off in that Listed mares’ race at Wetherby and we’ll work towards hopefully going back to Cheltenham in March.

“Ga Law is going to start off over hurdles in the West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby and then hopefully go for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

“Datsalrightgino we’re hoping to start off in the Old Roan at Aintree and then go to the Paddy Power Gold Cup, perhaps.”