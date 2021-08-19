Snowfall in August delights York racegoers

Superstar filly Snowfall continued her relentless march towards Paris in October with another demolition job in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks

While trainer Aidan O’Brien insists the daughter of Japanese ace Deep Impact has always been held in high regard by those closest to her at Ballydoyle, her juvenile form suggested she was nowhere near the top of the yard’s Classic brigade.

A comeback trial win in York’s Musidora Stakes put her in the picture, but few could have envisaged the jaw-dropping 16-length thrashing she would give her rivals in the Oaks at Epsom, while she was similarly stunning in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

Snowfall was the 8-15 favourite to complete a treble last achieved by the brilliant Enable four years ago on the Knavesmire and produced another sensational performance that left even her trainer wondering just how high her ceiling of ability lies.

O’Brien said: “She’s a very exciting filly, isn’t she?

“She’s getting very relaxed and is really going to be ready for the autumn.”

Although her odds made this latest task seem a formality, on paper at least this was a far from straightforward assignment for Snowfall, with a multiple Group One-winning older filly in David Menuisier’s Wonderful Tonight representing her biggest test to date.

Just for a moment rounding the home turn it looked as if Ryan Moore had given his big rival plenty of rope, but Snowfall made up the ground in a matter of strides before finding a gear few thoroughbreds possess to leave both Wonderful Tonight and the rest trailing in her wake.

“She was very responsive when Ryan asked her to go there,” O’Brien added.

“Ryan said he saw William (Buick, on Wonderful Tonight) gone and when he asked her (Snowfall) to go with William he ended up being there in two strides.

“I think she caught Ryan out a little bit when he asked her to quicken.”

Just like Enable in 2017, Snowfall’s big aim will now be to beat the boys in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

But while Enable headed straight for Europe’s premier middle-distance contest off the back of victory at York, O’Brien raised the possibility of his filly getting an early taste of the Paris air in an Arc trial next month.

He said: “I’ll have to talk to the lads (owners) and see what they want to do, but we could go to the Arc trial in Longchamp. If we want to have her run in between now and the Arc, that’s where she’ll go.

“This filly has always been exceptional. She’s not ground dependent, trip doesn’t bother her and she has a great mind and relaxes.

“She has really kept thriving since the last day. Physically she’s got very strong and has gone way up on the scales as well.”

It is hard to believe now, but Moore decided against riding Snowfall at Epsom in June in favour of stablemate Santa Barbara.

He was back on board at the Curragh, though, and it is a measure of just how impressive she was in completing the Oaks hat-trick that the usually reserved Moore was left wondering if he has ever enjoyed such a thrilling moment in the saddle.

Moore said: “The race started falling apart at the five-and-a-half (furlong marker) really, but as soon as I asked her to go after Wonderful Tonight she got there very quickly.

“She gave me an exceptional feel from the four down to the two and the race was over very quickly.

“Today, the performance was as good as anything I’ve felt.

“She definitely felt like today she was better than when I rode at the Curragh. Hopefully that’s a good sign and she continues to do that into the autumn.”

Snowfall in June, Snowfall in July and now Snowfall in August – it will be a brave man who bets against Snowfall again dominating the headlines on the first Sunday in October.