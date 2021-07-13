Snowfall on target for Oaks double at the Curragh
Snowfall will face a maximum of eight rivals as she bids for a Classic double in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.
Aidan O’Brien’s filly looked very impressive when winning the Musidora at York in May, but still headed to Epsom as the apparent Ballydoyle second-string.
Ridden by Frankie Dettori in the Cazoo Oaks, the daughter of Deep Impact turned it into a procession, winning by an astonishing 16 lengths.
She is set to be a prohibitive favourite this weekend.
O’Brien has also left in High Heels, Divinely, La Jaconde and Willow, the winner of an Oaks Trial last time out – meaning he has five of the nine possibles.
His youngest son Donnacha is responsible for the ante-post second-favourite, Nicest.
She is by American Pharoah out of an Irish Oaks winner in Chicquita so is certainly bred for the job.
Last time out she finished third in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.
Joseph O’Brien has left in Mariesque.
Ger Lyons won the race last year with Even So and could run the supplemented Party House, beaten in two Listed races since winning on her debut.
Fozzy Stack’s maiden Ahandfulofsummers completes the list.