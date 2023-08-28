So far so good for return to action of Kyprios in Irish Leger

Kyprios could make his long-awaited return to action in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Irish Champions Festival.

The crack stayer was six from six last season, a run which included Group One victories in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, the Goodwood Cup and the Irish St Leger before a 20-length demolition in the Prix du Cadran on Arc weekend in Paris.

Injury ruled the son of Galileo out of the first half of the current campaign, but he is closing in on a comeback, with a defence of his Irish Leger crown at the Curragh on Sunday week a potential starting point.

“He is in good shape, we’re very happy with him. He was at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago and I didn’t think we’d get him to where he is,” said trainer Aidan O’Brien.

“He could run in the Leger, but if he runs it would be for a run – I couldn’t imagine him being forward enough to be that competitive in that race, but you would still say that he should run a very good race.

“Four months ago you’d have said he’ll never race again. He got an infection in his joint and then the ligament down the outside of his pastern shifted, so it became unstable.

“Everyone has done a wonderful job with him. If we got a run into him we’ll look towards Arc weekend again, either the Arc or the Cadran, but I would imagine the Arc would be too much too quick for him.

“He’s a very good horse and probably more than a stayer. We saw what he did in the Cadran last year – he just took off.”

O’Brien added Kyprios could be joined in the Irish Leger by stablemate Emily Dickinson, winner of the Curragh Cup over the course and distance before chasing home Quickthorn in the Goodwood Cup.