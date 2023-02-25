Solo effort one to savour for Nicholls at Kempton
Solo produced an exhibition round of jumping from the front to provide trainer Paul Nicholls with a yet another victory in the Coral Pendil Novices’ Chase at Kempton.
The Ditcheat handler had saddled a dozen previous winners of the Grade Two contest, with his last three – Cyrname (2018), Tamaroc Du Mathan (2021) and Pic D’Orhy (2022) – all carrying the Solo silks of owner Johnny de la Hey.
Solo had undergone wind surgery since finishing second in a novice handicap at Kempton on Boxing Day and it appears to have done the trick judged on this impressive display.
The 11-4 shot was bounced out in front from flag-fall by Harry Cobden and some slick jumping kept the pressure on his chasing rivals.
Datsalrightgino and 15-8 favourite Boothill attempted to close the gap from the home turn, but Solo was not for catching with another bold leap at the final fence sealing his two-length success.
Nicholls said: “We had a few issues with his breathing and had to cauterise his palate. He had three weeks off and I thought he might be two weeks off his best.
“If we can keep his wind right there’s a lot to look forward to. There’s a race at Sandown the Saturday before the Festival and another valuable handicap here the day after.
“Harry is brilliant when he dictates from the front and he was just that today.”
