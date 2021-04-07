Some Man primed for Foxhunters’ challenge

David Christie is excited to set Some Man the Aintree challenge after his convincing success in a hunters’ chase at Down Royal last month.

Some Man relished better ground on St Patrick’s Day as he made all under Barry O’Neill, and coasted home by 12 lengths to earn a shot at Thursday’s Rose Paterson Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase.

His County Fermanagh trainer has long held the son of Beat Hollow in high regard, and identified this big-race target over the Grand National fences straight after his latest victory.

“We hope he takes to Aintree, and think the flat track will suit him well,” said Christie.

“He’s an out-and-out two-and-a-half-miler. There are very few races in Ireland for him over two-and-a-half miles, or two miles five (furlongs).

“We are excited to go over – we go there with a reasonable chance, hoping for everything and expecting nothing. He travels well and is a good jumper. You need loads of boot to stay up there in this race – and he has that.”

Christie saddled the former top-class Road To Riches to finish third at 20-1 in the same race two years ago – but that horse was in the twilight of his career, whereas Some Man is low mileage and prominent in the betting behind fellow Irish raider Billaway.

“He has been very good since Down Royal, and we’ve had a clear run with him,” added Christie.

“He is very fresh and well, and his work has been very good.

“Barry (O’Neill) is looking forward to riding him. He’s a top rider, and all the top riders want to prove themselves over the National fences.

“Our Achilles heel is that he is quite a novice going in against these experienced horses. He still lacks quite a lot of experience for an eight-year-old.

“(But) you can wait for experience, and it never comes, so we are going to jump into the deep water.

“He’s as good a horse as I’ve had on my hands for some time.”